Context-Rich System Market Opportunity and Forecast,2021-2028

Context rich systems enable effective personalization that deal with eye, facial, gestures, and body recognition. Gesture recognition and face detection for human-computer interaction are some of the major examples of context rich systems. Usually, these system extracts signals imprinted by user, by tracking parameters such as location, the information of device in use, and many others. Then the system utilizes these parameters to adjust the content displayed to the user. As the input methods are modified based on the user’s situation, the contextually relevant data is displayed and proves to be convenient to perform tasks which is goal achieved by context-rich systems. Further, these systems smoothly link various services for seamless execution of operations and enhanced personalized experience which results into effective user feedback. The adoption of context-rich systems among various industry verticals is anticipated to fuel the global context-rich system market growth over the forecast period.

Advent of bring your own device (BYOD) and internet-connected devices for residential and business purposes, has procured the existence of personal ecosystems, and the subsequent demand for applications based on context-rich systems. This is a major factor expected to drive the growth of the global context-rich system market during the forecast period. Emergence of technologies are addressing enhanced security concerns for online transactions through context-rich systems such as authentication of user through facial detection and recognition. This is also a factor expected to fuel the growth of the global context-rich system market. However, end users’ data privacy issue is a factor that can hamper the growth of the global market to a certain extent.

The global context-rich system market is segmented based on component, device type, industry vertical, and region. Based on component, it is categorized into hardware, software, and services. By hardware, the market is further sub-segmented into sensors, mobile processor, and Bluetooth low energy chip. Based on device type, it is classified into tablets, biometrics, smartphones, desktops/laptops, and satellite navigation system (Satnav). Based on industry vertical, it is divided into gaming, healthcare, transportation, tourism and hospitality, ecommerce and marketing, and banking, finance, & insurance. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.This report provides the profiles of the key players in the global context-rich system market, which include Amazon.Com, Inc., Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Apple Inc., Baidu, Inc., Ciklum ApS, DS-IQ, Inc., Flytxt B.V., Igate Corporation, InMobi Pte Ltd., and Securonix, Inc. These market players have implemented a number of strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to heighten their status in the industry.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global context-rich system market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the global context-rich system market size is provided.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the global context-rich system industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global context-rich system market from 2019 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.

