Contentious streamer Quin69 has been banned again from Twitch

Controversial streamer Quintin “Quin69” was handed one other ban from Twitch on October 25. That is the fourth time that the streamer has been suspended from the purple platform this 12 months alone, and the precise cause has but to be recognized.

The information was damaged on Twitter by the automated service StreamerBans. Unsurprisingly, it has already ignited debate across the circumstances of the ban. Going to his channel on the purple platform presents this message:

“This channel is quickly unavailable attributable to a violation of Twitch’s Neighborhood Pointers or Phrases of Service.”

That is Quin69’s fourth ban from Twitch in 2022

Having courted controversies pertaining to racism and se*ism up to now, many within the streaming group questioned why he had gotten banned this time. Actually, sure viewers expressed their emotions by resorting to onliners corresponding to “Once more?”:

Tweets questioning what received him banned this time (Picture by way of Twitter)

A couple of feedback on Twitter felt that he could be dealing with everlasting bans if he is not cautious sufficient.

Streamer-oriented subreddit r/LivestreamFail additionally had many reactions, with some frequent watchers making an attempt to unravel the thriller of Quin69’s most up-to-date suspension. A Redditor by the moniker “giantpea” thought that probably the most believable cause was as a result of he had equated sporting turbans to terrorism.

The Redditor even supplied a hyperlink to VOD which was uploaded to YouTube on October 23 and has been embedded beneath.

Timestamp 5:01:19

After speaking about how tough it’s to dry one’s lengthy hair, the New Zealander says this in regards to the turbans:

“I am like tie my hair up like a f*cking. Okay wait, how do I even say it. What’s one of the simplest ways of claiming it within the present 12 months? Sort of like a terrorist. , you consider Osama Bin Laden. The actually, um, iconic image of him.”

The reason had fairly a number of takers too, who believed it to be fairly offensive and worthy of a ban:

Others had complaints about Twitch’s whimsical ban tendencies.

In response to TwitchTracker, on the time of the ban, Quin69 had 707K followers on the platform and round 10K common concurrent viewership. As of scripting this piece, neither the streamer nor Twitch have revealed any particulars in regards to the suspension.

Quin69’s checkered previous

Quintin has made a reputation for himself as an outspoken particular person and his repeated bans are proof that a few of his rhetoric whereas taking part in video video games has been deemed problematic by the Amazon-owned platform.

The streamer gained fairly some notoriety again in December 2021 when he stored chanting the extremely offensive n-word and likewise manually unbanned somebody in chat who received suspended for utilizing the slur. He was additionally handed a suspension in January of 2022 when Twitch flagged his account for se*ism and misogyny.

Quin69 was additionally dealing with a variety of backlash after he instructed that sure articles of ladies’s clothes have been provocative, and that they have been “asking to get se*ually assaulted by deranged individuals.”

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul



