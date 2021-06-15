Content Moderation Solutions Market will generate massive revenue by 2026 according to forecasts by Report Ocean
Global Content Moderation Solutions Market is valued approximately at USD 5 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.3% over the forecast period 2019-2026.
Content moderation is the process of filtering, monitoring and assessing the content that has been forwarded to online channels. The content moderation solutions are usually used for guidelines to the user for safeguarding the businesses from sensitive and negative content that can affect the brand image. It categorizes the data which doesn’t meet the standards which can be in any manner like image, text, audio, video and other. It constantly scrutinizes and approves the data if it meets the guidelines, otherwise it detects and blocks the unnecessary content or data from the business website. Increasing volumes of user-generated contents in e-commerce industry and social media websites, along with the integration of novel technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning in content moderation solutions are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period.
As per the Shopify, a multinational e-commerce company based in Canada, the ecommerce sales were accounted nearly $2.3 trillion in 2017, which is projected to grow to almost $4.5 trillion by 2021. This, in turns, is expected to accelerate the volume of data thus, strengthening the demand of Content Moderation Solutions market around the world. However, shortcomings of content moderation are some of major forces expected to hamper the growth of global Content Moderation Solutions market over the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Content Moderation Solutions Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to growing digitalization of businesses, along with the rising data generation in the industry verticals across the region. However, North America is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period, due to increasing usage of social media websites in the emerging economies in China and India.
Major market player included in this report are:
Microsoft
Alphabet Inc. (Google)
Accenture
IBM Corporation
Appen Limited
Webhelp
Basedo
Alegion
Clarifai, Inc
Cogito Tech LLC
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product Type:
Software
Services
By Application:
Media & Entertainment
E-commerce & Retail
Automotive
Government
Others
By Enterprise Size:
Large Enterprises
SMEs
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Content Moderation Solutions Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors