Content Moderation Solutions Market will generate massive revenue by 2026 according to forecasts by Report Ocean

Global Content Moderation Solutions Market is valued approximately at USD 5 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.3% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Content moderation is the process of filtering, monitoring and assessing the content that has been forwarded to online channels. The content moderation solutions are usually used for guidelines to the user for safeguarding the businesses from sensitive and negative content that can affect the brand image. It categorizes the data which doesn’t meet the standards which can be in any manner like image, text, audio, video and other. It constantly scrutinizes and approves the data if it meets the guidelines, otherwise it detects and blocks the unnecessary content or data from the business website. Increasing volumes of user-generated contents in e-commerce industry and social media websites, along with the integration of novel technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning in content moderation solutions are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period.

As per the Shopify, a multinational e-commerce company based in Canada, the ecommerce sales were accounted nearly $2.3 trillion in 2017, which is projected to grow to almost $4.5 trillion by 2021. This, in turns, is expected to accelerate the volume of data thus, strengthening the demand of Content Moderation Solutions market around the world. However, shortcomings of content moderation are some of major forces expected to hamper the growth of global Content Moderation Solutions market over the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Content Moderation Solutions Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to growing digitalization of businesses, along with the rising data generation in the industry verticals across the region. However, North America is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period, due to increasing usage of social media websites in the emerging economies in China and India.

Major market player included in this report are:

Microsoft

Alphabet Inc. (Google)

Accenture

IBM Corporation

Appen Limited

Webhelp

Basedo

Alegion

Clarifai, Inc

Cogito Tech LLC

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Software

Services

By Application:

Media & Entertainment

E-commerce & Retail

Automotive

Government

Others

By Enterprise Size:

Large Enterprises

SMEs

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Content Moderation Solutions Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors