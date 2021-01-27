Content Intelligence Market 2020 COVID-19 Impact Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Key Indicators, Industry Trends and Forecast 2027
The research and analysis conducted in Content Intelligence Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis.
Competition analysis has been taken into account while preparing this report. A market analysis has turned into a vital piece of every business to settle on smart choices in the organizations which have been viably carried by experienced analysts.
Global content intelligence market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 3422.37 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be factored to the growing need for analytical information regarding audience preferences and other market intelligence tools relating to content.
Market Definition: Global Content Intelligence Market
Content intelligence is the technology that is based upon artificial intelligence and big data analytics helping the users modulate the content insights into actionable information which results in providing better content delivery. This technology helps in planning out the different strategies and business models for content providers so that they can reach their target audience in a more effective way.
Market Drivers:
- Greater demand for planning business strategy based on enterprise goals for content providers; this factor is expected to fuel the growth of the market
- Higher volume of return attained with the help of adopting content strategies for the appropriate audiences; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market
- Emerging technologies like AI, Big Data Analytics will boost this market growth
Market Restraints:
- Concerns regarding various restricting marketers resulting in complications for delivering the content to target audience; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market
- Huge volume content will also hamper the growth of this market
Segmentation: Global Content Intelligence Market
By Component
- Solutions
- Services
By Deployment Type
- Cloud
- On-Premises
- Hybrid
By Organization Size
- Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)
- Large Enterprises
By Vertical
- Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)
- Government & Public Sector
- Healthcare & Life Sciences
- IT & Telecommunications
- Manufacturing
- Media & Entertainment
- Retail & Consumer Goods
- Travel & Hospitality
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- K.
- France
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In January 2019, Knotch announced that they had raised USD 20 million in venture capital funding in Series B funding round. This expansion of working capital will be utilized for the development process of services and products as the company hopes to enhance their customer-servicing capabilities. This funding will also help improve the presence of the company in various regions globally
- In June 2016, Conductor announced that they had integrated “DeepCrawl” in their intelligence platform helping in providing their consumers with enhanced site auditing and valuable insights regarding the content on their sites with minimal errors associated with their sites
Competitive Analysis
Global content intelligence market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of content intelligence market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global content intelligence market are Adobe; M-Files Inc.; Open Text Corporation; Curata, Inc.; Scoop.it Inc.; Socialbakers; Atomic Reach; OneSpot; Vennli; Idio Ltd; ABBYY; Content Insights AD; Ceralytics; Knotch; Smartlogic Semaphore Ltd; Conductor; CONCURED; Salsify Inc.; Hitachi Vantara Corporation; QORDOBA; LinkedIn Corporation; Verizon Media; Amazon Web Services, Inc. among others.
The Content Intelligence market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Content Intelligence market.
Prominent players in the market are predicted to face tough competition from the new entrants. However, some of the key players are targeting to acquire the startup companies in order to maintain their dominance in the global market. For a detailed analysis of key companies, their strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities are measured in the report by using industry-standard tools such as the SWOT analysis. Regional coverage of key companies is covered in the report to measure their dominance. Key manufacturers of Content Intelligence market are focusing on introducing new products to meet the needs of the patrons. The feasibility of new products is also measured by using industry-standard tools.
Key companies are increasing their investments in research and development activities for the discovery of new products. There has also been a rise in the government funding for the introduction of new Content Intelligence market. These factors have benefited the growth of the global market for Content Intelligence. Going forward, key companies are predicted to benefit from the new product launches and the adoption of technological advancements. Technical advancements have benefited many industries and the global industry is not an exception.
Table of Content:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
- Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2021
- Market size and forecast
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Global Content Intelligence market by product
- Comparison by product
- Market opportunity by product
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Global Content Intelligence market by distribution channel
- Comparison by distribution channel
- Global Content Intelligence market by offline distribution channel
- Global Content Intelligence market by online distribution channel
- Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Global Content Intelligence market by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Global licensed Content Intelligence market by geography
- Regional comparison
- Licensed Content Intelligence market in Americas
- Licensed Content Intelligence market in EMEA
- Licensed Content Intelligence market in APAC
- Market opportunity
PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 15: MARKET TRENDS
PART 16: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 17: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
