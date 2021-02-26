Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market 2021 Precise Outlook – Amazon Web Services Inc., Akamai Technologies Inc., Google LLC., Verizon Digital Media Services (Oath Inc.)

Global Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2025

The Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The content delivery network (CDN) market was valued at USD 11.76 billion in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 49.61 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 27.30%, over the forecast period (2020-2025).

Rising demand for rich video content among the increasing online users and the trend of digitization among the organizations across the end user verticals boosts the overall CDN market demand.

– According to Cisco’s visual networking index, IP video is projected to have 79% of online traffic by 2018. This suggests the growing trend of online video services. Online gaming is one of the major areas where CDN is gaining prominence. Gaming companies are increasingly investing in CDN to deliver high-quality content for ensuring a better user experience.

– With an increase in usage of the internet and smart devices, an enormous amount of data is being generated on a daily basis, which needs to be smartly managed. Web-performance-optimization solutions are aimed at reducing latency. The success of these solutions will increase the demand from major retailers, and the media and entertainment industry.

Top Leading Companies of Global Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market are Amazon Web Services Inc., Akamai Technologies Inc., Google LLC., Verizon Digital Media Services (Oath Inc.), Limelight Networks Inc., Tata Communications and others.

Key Market Trends

Media Delivery is Expected to Have a Significant Market Share



– The total world population using the internet stands at 56.3%, which is responsible for the growing online content. With the advent of 4K/UHD televisions, high definition supporting smart gadgets and improving connectivity are rising the expectations among the viewers for high-quality content.

– Many media organizations are making a transition toward digital distribution model. These transitions present a great market opportunity for CDN vendors. CDN vendors are increasingly focusing on the techniques for web performance optimization, in order to cater to the mobile and dynamic content requirements.

– The amount of mobile traffic for media-related services accounted for about 45%, which is further expected to increase. The need for content to be mobile-compatible is further expected to increase, owing to the expected growth of consumed data to about 4.5 GB per month, which is now at an amount of 900 MB on average.

– The data volume of CDN is increasing due to the advent of Peer-to-peer technology (p2p), 5G, Wearable Devices, IoT, Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality and much more technological innovation.

North America Holds the Largest Share in Content Delivery Network Market



– North America has a high internet penetration rate, which is expected to aid the growth of content in that region. With the presence of the market leaders and early adoption of technologies across various end-user verticals, North America stood as the leading regional market and is expected to continue its dominance, over the forecast period.

– The number of viewers for online gaming content has also been increasing consistently. The growth of gaming video content has also been increasing, which is further contributing to the growth of CDN around the world.

– In the United States, the usage of Paytv has also been reducing and increasing number of consumers have been identified to prefer online media content to Paytv. Off late, cord cutting has been accelerating and about 22.2 million cord cutting are expected to be done in the coming years, emphasizing the shift toward on-demand content.

Highlights of the Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market Report:

– Detailed overview of Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market

– Changing the Content Delivery Network (CDN) market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current and projected Content Delivery Network (CDN) market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, the Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request, and market development rate and figure, and so on. Content Delivery Network (CDN) industry report additionally Presents a new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

