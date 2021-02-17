Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market 2020 Analytical Overview, Technological Innovations with Economic Indicators By 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Content Delivery Network (CDN) industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global content delivery network (CDN) market is estimated to rise by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR of 20.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increase in the need for the efficient use of live delivery and loading, consumption of high data over internet and increase in the demand of enhanced video content.

Content delivery network consist of distributed servers which performs the function of delivery of web contents to respective users depending upon their geographical locations. The speed of content delivery varies based on the distance between server and user, closer the user to server more will be the speed and faces least latency. CDN is widely used in advertisement, online gaming, education, E-commerce and many more.

Market Drivers:

Increase in the demand of internet services might act as a catalyst

Improvement in the broadband infrastructure may enhance the market

High demand of online videos and applications which provide live online streaming can accelerate the market

Developments in the mobile technology and increase in the usage of social media has driven the market

Market Restraints:

Issues related to latency and slow internet may hinder the market

Complications involved in the architecture of CDN might restrict the growth

Continuous monetization of websites and apps could hamper the market

Segmentation: Global Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market

By Content

Static Content

Dynamic Content

By Component

Solutions Web Performance Optimization Media Delivery Cloud Security

Services

By Provider Type

Traditional CDN

Telco CDN

Cloud CDN

Peer‐to-Peer CDN

By Application

Media and Entertainment

Online Gaming

E-Commerce

E-learning

Healthcare Services

Enterprises Small Scale Enterprise Medium Scale Enterprise Large Scale Enterprise



By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Akamai and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. announced their collaboration in order to develop blockchain-based online payment network. The blockchain-based method for the payment would increase the securities in the online transactions

In February 2019, Google showed its intent to acquire Alooma in order to simplify their cloud migration. This acquisition would help Google to improve their automated migration experience of customers to Google Cloud

Competitive Analysis

Global content delivery network (CDN) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of content delivery network (CDN) market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global content delivery network (CDN) market are Akamai Technologies, Google , Limelight Networks, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Verizon, CDNetworks Inc., Tata Communications, Imperva, StackPath, LLC, RACKSPACE US, INC., Cloudflare, Inc., Fastly, Inc., Onapp Limited, aiScaler Ltd, Internap Corporation, AT&T Intellectual Property, Accela, Inc., BitGravity, Inc., Cogeco Peer 1, , Broadpeak, CDNify Ltd, Leaseweb, NGENIX LLC, SoftLayer Technologies., Inc., StackPath, LLC, ZephyrTel and others.

Major Highlights of Content Delivery Network (CDN) market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Content Delivery Network (CDN) market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Content Delivery Network (CDN) market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Content Delivery Network (CDN) market.

