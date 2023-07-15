Contemporary African Royals, in Regalia and Complexity

On a wall of London’s Tate Fashionable, a big photograph from 2012 depicts a seated Nigerian king, carrying a inexperienced beaded hat and a lavish gown with a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II printed on the entrance.

Shot by George Osodi, it’s {a photograph} of a “very previous king,” the Nigerian photographer stated just lately by cellphone, who was one of many monarchs who welcomed Queen Elizabeth II when she visited Nigeria for the primary time in 1956.

On the identical wall, one other photograph has its king wearing glistening purple apparel and sitting on an identical velvet throne with gold adornments. Taken in 2022, this photograph is of a more recent Nigerian king, who got here to energy on this millennium, Osodi stated.