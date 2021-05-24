Containment Piping Systems Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020 – 2030

Containment Piping Systems Market: Introduction

Containment piping systems are economical and reliable methods of protecting pipes from leaks of corrosive and hazardous fluids. These pipes have double wall systems, which provide long service life. Therefore, companies across the globe are investing in containment piping systems.

Key Drivers and Restraints of Containment Piping Systems Market

Rapid globalization and industrialization is one of the drivers of the containment piping systems market. There has been significant rise in industrialization and globalization across the world over the last few years. This has boosted the demand for piping systems that are leakage-proof and resistant to corrosive & hazardous fluids.

Various countries have enacted stringent regulations to prevent the leakage of pipes, as it could adversely affect the environment and human health. Pipes are used to transport various chemicals, water, wastewater, and oil & gas. This is estimated to drive the global containment piping systems market.

Complexity and potential difficulties with integrity monitoring of containment piping systems are projected to restrain the global containment piping systems market. These pips have double walls; therefore, maintenance and monitoring of these pipes becomes difficult.

Global Containment Piping Systems Market: Segmentation

The global containment piping systems market can be segmented based on material and end-user

In terms of material, the global containment piping systems market can be divided into polyvinyl chloride, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinylidene fluoride, stainless steel, and others. Polyvinyl chloride and polyethylene segments are expected to expand significantly in terms of volume, as pipes made of these materials are cost effective and have long life.

Based on end-user, the global containment piping systems market can be classified into oil & gas, water & wastewater treatment, food & beverages, chemical, microelectronics, and others. Oil & gas and water & wastewater treatment are expected to be rapidly growing segments of the market during the forecast period. Governments across the globe are enforcing stringent laws to lower pipe leaks, as these cause various environmental effects.

Global Containment Piping Systems Market: Regional Segmentation

Based on region, the global containment piping systems market can be segregated into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific dominated the global containment piping systems market in 2019. This can be ascribed to significant rise in industrialization in China, India, and ASEAN countries.

North America is also a prominent region of the global containment piping systems market. Governments of various countries in the region are enforcing stringent regulations regarding the maintenance and safety of pipelines. This is estimated to propel the demand for containment piping systems in the region.

Europe is also a vital region of the global containment piping systems market. Upgrade of the aging pipe system is a key factor driving the containment piping systems market in the region.

The market in Middle East & Africa and Latin America is likely to expand at a considerable pace during the forecast period. Increase in investment in chemical, pharmaceuticals, and food processing industries in Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, and Nigeria is projected to drive the containment piping systems market in these countries during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact on Containment Piping Systems Market

Rapid spread of the coronavirus pandemic is adversely impacting the global containment piping systems market. Delays in projects due to unavailability of man power triggered by lockdowns across the world are hampering the market. Surge in COVID-19 cases in all parts of the world has negatively affected investment and project timelines.

