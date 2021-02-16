Containerboard Market 2021 Global Industry Analysis by Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth and Forecast by 2026

Global Containerboard Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2026

The Containerboard Market report provides a unique tool for evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date Marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments and focuses on market capacities and on the changing structure of the Containerboard.

The containerboard market was valued at USD 167.2 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 239.6 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period 2021 – 2026.

– The United States is one of the major players in the market studied. The increasing manufacturing and demand for containerboard in the country are further developing the market studied. It is expected that the US box shipments would increase by an average of 2.7% annually, between 2018 and 2020.

– According to Berg Mill Supply, an US-based recycled material supplier, the containerboard capacity in the United States is estimated to account for a total of 11.6%, i.e. 4.45 million metric ton by 2021. For instance, in 2017, about 66% of the distribution of containerboard production in North America was of virgin + recycled fibers.

– Availability of alternative packaging solutions is one of the significant factors expected to restrain the growth of the studied market. However, increasing environmental concerns and governments pushing the packaging firms toward the adoption of recyclable materials for packaging offer a massive opportunity for the market studied over the forecast period.

Top Leading Companies of Global Containerboard Market are International Paper, Oji Fibre Solutions (NZ) Ltd, Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, Smurfit Kappa Group, Mondi Limited, Sappi Ltd, WestRock Company, Cascades Inc., Stora Enso Oyj, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA, Mitsubishi Corporation Packaging Ltd, Georgia-Pacific LLC and others.

Industry News and Updates:

– January 2018 – Mondi Group acquired Powerflute for Euro 365 million. The agreement to acquire Powerflute operates an integrated pulp and paper mill in Kuopio, Finland and was initially signed in December 2017. Mondi will include the acquired business in its packaging paper business unit.

– June 2018 – International Paper and World Wildlife Fund collaborated to develop science-based targets for forests and advance forest restoration in Brazil.

Key Market Trends

The Demand for Ready-to-Eat and Packaged Foods is on the Rise



– The demand for ready-to-eat and packaged foods is on the rise, due to the busy lifestyles of people. Hence, processed food, which has a faster cooking time, attracts many consumers. The increasing young population, especially of working women, also drives the demand for packaged food, hence, driving the market studied. Each year, the Brazilian consumers eat or drink out-of-home (OOH) on an average of 68 times. In 2017, the OOH market in Brazil accounted for USD 11 billion, in which the purchase of food and beverage represented almost 50%.

– According to Napco National, a Saudi Arabian packaging firm, the rise of ready-to-eat (RTE) and grab-and-go meals are shaping the future of Saudi Arabia’s food and beverage packaging trends. As corrugated board packaging keeps moisture away from food products and can withstand long shipping times, it is increasingly being adopted by the food and beverage companies to offer better outcomes to customers.

The growth of the beverage industry is expected to be driven by the high consumption of milk and UHT milk, and dairy and RTD beverages that are increasingly adopting paper packaging, fueled by favorable consumption trends in ready-to-drink premium wellness beverages and product differentiation advantages. In the United Arab Emirates, the Emirates Business Group-owned Ipack is the first of a kind factory in the country, and one of the very few in the GCC to produce paperboard packaging for aseptic filling use.

North America is One of the Most Prominent Markets in the Global Containerboard Market



– The United States is one of the major global exporters of containerboard, especially corrugated containers and kraftliners. The material and manufacturing costs in the country is cheaper, as compared to that in the other regions. The country’s concern for sustainable development is also a factor for high containerboard manufacturing. The increasing awareness and initiatives regarding recycling process are also motivating the vendors to increase their investments in the market studied. The country has 20% more trees than it had in 1970.

– According to the American Forest & Paper Association, 88.8% of corrugated containers were recovered for recycling in 2017 in the country. More than half of the recovered fibres used in manufacturing paperboard and paper goes into making containerboard. The region’s sales volumes in industrial packaging are also continuously increasing over the past few years, reflecting higher box shipments and higher shipments of containerboard to the export markets.

– The increasing number of shipments in the e-commerce industry in the region is also a significant factor for the increasing demand for containerboard. According to the US Department of Commerce, the online retailers in the United States generated USD 121.460 billion on the web in the third quarter of 2018, a 14.3% increase, as compared that in the same period last year. Additionally, the retail value sales of packaged foods are also expected to increase by 4% in the United States, year-on-year, between 2018 and 2020, due to the increasing awareness, availability, and affordability.

According to the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), diversifying consumer demands and emerging markets in the Asia-Pacific region offer massive opportunities for US dairy exports in markets abroad. International Paper, a major manufacturer of containerboard in the United States, sold around 13,844 thousands of short ton of containerboard in 2017. In addition, about 80% of the company’s production is converted domestically into corrugated boxes and another packaging at its 178 container plants across North America.

