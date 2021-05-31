Container Security Solutions Market Dynamics and Forecast From 2017 – 2025

Container security solution refers to hardware and software solutions that offer complete monitoring and extensive visibility of shipping containers. It provides instantaneous position, status and monitors location and condition of intermodal shipping container against cargo theft and terrorist attacks. With regards to mobile security, a secure container is an authenticated and encoded area of an employee’s device that divides data into sensitive company information and the owner’s personal data and apps. The purpose of containerization (also known as sandboxing) is to protect shipments trading through sea from threats such as terrorist attacks, weapons trafficking and drug dealing. The container acts as a storage area that is authenticated and encrypted by software and governed by corporate IT security policies. Container security and tracking technology is capable of delivering high performance, as well as excellent durability and reliable security features.

Major players of the global container security solutions market are:

Cubic Transport Services, International Business Machines Corporation, Kirsen Global Security, RFID Global Solution, Inc., Savi Technology, Motorola Solutions, APS Technology, European Datacomm nv, CSB Technologies, Honeywell Global Tracking, Starcom Systems Inc. and Global Tracking Technology.

Demand for improved monitoring of several product categories, from the production to shipment delivery and growing concern of cargo safety and security are among major drivers of this market. Several other factors such as surging need for cost-effective logistics and on-time deliveries are further supporting market growth. Although several factors are driving market growth, efforts to increase market penetration have been hampered by technological limitations and the high operational cost of container security solutions. Over the years, there has been an increased usage of container security and tracking solutions. For instance, in an increasingly competitive and unsecure container transportation industry, end-to-end visibility, monitoring, and tracking is becoming more important and it demands for cheaper and safer container transport. Container technologies are capable of providing significant benefits to development to operations (DevOps), including resource efficiency, increased scalability, and resilient features due to its small size. The container only needs enough of the operating system and hardware information to run the application that it is responsible for.

The global container security solutions market is categorized on the basis of technology, end use industry and geographic regions. Segmentation on the basis of technology includes radio-frequency identification (RFID), real-time locating systems (RTLS), global positioning system (GPS), optical character recognition (OCR) and others. On the basis of end-use industry the market is divided into government sector, oil & gas, aerospace & defense, healthcare sector, IT & communication, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), and others. The container security solutions market has been studied for five geographic regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

