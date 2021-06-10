Container Security Market demand with COVID-19 recovery analysis 2021 | better delivery process to boost market growth by 2026
Global Container Security Market is valued approximately at USD 568 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 31% over the forecast period 2020-2026.
Container security is defined as the security for the integrity of containers, inclusive any applications offered in these containers as well as the infrastructure on which these containers are reliant on. Security of containers consist of securing the application along with its pipeline, the implementation environment and incorporating the security service with enterprise’s tools to improve the existing condition of security policies. Also, the implementing container security as a part of the constant delivery life cycle means that business will alleviate risk and minimize vulnerabilities across an ever-expanding attack surface. Increasing cases of vulnerabilities and cyberattacks, rising adoption of the hybrid cloud technology applications, along with the growing digital transformation across enterprises are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period.
For instance, in May 2019, NeuVector announced the new container risk reports for external attacks, vulnerability exploits, and east-west connections thereby, facilitating container security to better evaluate the security posture of their implemented services in production. This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the demand of Container Security, thus contributing to the market growth around the world. However, the COVID-19 crisis and implement quarantines and travel constraints, production of goods is delayed at their final destinations. Even after the production and transportation recommence, cargo is presented to ship, however the accessibility of containers at the right places can be challenging. Therefore, this factor hampers the demand of container security. In addition, limited security budgets among SMEs is also the major factor impeding the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2026.
The regional analysis of global Container Security market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rising R&D investments on the cloud native architecture, along with the early adopters of modern technologies in the region. Whereas, North America is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026, due to presence of large number of market players in the United States and Canada.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
