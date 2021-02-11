Container Security Market 2021 Competitive Analysis- Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.), Trend Micro Incorporated, Qualys Inc., StackRox Inc

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Container Security Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Container Security investments from 2021 till 2026. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

Container Security Market is expected to register a CAGR of over 27% during the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

The Global Container Security market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.), Trend Micro Incorporated, Qualys Inc., StackRox Inc., Twistlock Ltd. (Palo Alto Networks Inc.), Aqua Security Software Ltd., Rapid7 Inc., Mirantis Inc. (Docker Inc.), NeuVector Inc., Thales eSecurity (Thales Group), CloudPassage Halo (CloudPassage Inc.) Amongst Others.

Key Developments:

– May 2019 – Trend Micro announced the availability of the industrys most complete security from a single solution protecting across cloud and container workloads. This leadership has been achieved through newly launched container security capabilities added to Trend Micro Deep Security to elevate protection across the entire DevOps lifecycle and runtime stack.

– Febuary 2019 – Twistlock has extended its container security relationship with IBM to include integration with IBM Cloud Security Advisor, a hub through which IBM consolidates cybersecurity alerts pertaining to potential threats to the IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service.

Scope of the Report:

– In order to automate their business operations, and providing customer-centric services SMEs have started adopting technological advancements, thereby realizing that immediate response, quick business decisions, and customer satisfaction are the most important features needed to expand the business, generate more revenue, and ensure the desired outcome.

– Immediate response, quick business decisions, and customer satisfaction are some of the significant features needed to expand the business, generate more revenue, and ensure the desired outcome across the market.

– Ongoing collaboration among applications in container and deployment of multiple applications across the open-source software development platform helps improve platform portability, enhance traceability of data, completely utilize, and reallocate a container with minimal loss of data in case of an emergency, is expected to fuel the market growth across the emerging economies.

Key Market Trends:

IT & ITes Sector is Gaining Traction Due to Emergence of Container Orchestration and Deployment

– Deep Security for containers provides modern threat defense techniques that provide exceptional protection which scans container images in the software-build pipeline as well as integrates security that can be automated to fit the existing DevOps processes of the ITes thereby ensuring to meet deadlines and delivering applications fast while protecting them.

– As organizations are shifting to the cloud, the ITes processes have become more innovative and agile once they develop & migrate apps to the cloud platform. Digital transformation is fueling continuous integration & delivery of containers, microservices, APIs and serverless are part of the overall process.

– The container security platform provides full visibility into container activity, enabling organizations to detect and prevent suspicious activities and attacks, providing transparent, automated security, thereby helping enforce policy and simplifying regulatory compliance.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a Global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Global Container Security Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Finally, Global Container Security Market report is the believable source for gaining the Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and Market development rate and figure and so on. This report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

