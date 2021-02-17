Container Security Market 2020 Research Data & Analysis of Revenue and Prominent Companies up to 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Container Security Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Container Security industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Container Security Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global container security market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 3746.57 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing demand for microservices and digital transformation amid different enterprises.

Container security can be defined as the integration of security for the protection of containers, inclusive of any applications available in these containers along with the infrastructure on which these containers are based on. Security of containers involve securing the application as well as its pipeline, the deployment environment and integrating the security service with enterprise tools to enhance the existing quality of security policies.

Market Drivers:

Presence of various regulations and compliances that are required to be adhered; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

High volume of cyber-attacks and increasing presence of various vulnerabilities is expected to boost the growth of the market

Increasing prevalence of open-source container platform giving rise to its higher adoption rate; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Lack of budget for security services and solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Lack of awareness about container technologies and security also acts as a restricting factor for this market growth

Lack of skilled professionals having insufficient technical expertise will also impede this market growth

Segmentation: Global Container Security Market

By Feature

Vulnerability Management

Runtime Protection

Compliance Management

Secrets Management

Continuous Integration/Continuous Delivery Integrations

Access Control

By Component

Container Security Platform

Services Deployment & Integration Support & Maintenance Training & Consulting



By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-Premises

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By Vertical

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Consumer & Retail

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Technology & Media

IT & Telecommunications

Automotive & Transportation

Energy

Power & Utilities

Government

Manufacturing

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2019, McAfee, LLC announced that they had acquired NanoSec, which will be integrated with McAfee’s “MVISION Cloud” and “MVISION Server Protection” services. This enhancement of security integration which can help in better detection and prevention of threats

In July 2019, Palo Alto Networks, Inc. announced that they had completed the acquisition of Twistlock for the extension of their “Prisma” designed for cloud security, enhancing the ability of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for security solutions in different application scenarios that are highly secure, scalable and reliable

Competitive Analysis

Global container security market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of container security market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global container security market are Twistlock Ltd.; Red Hat, Inc.; Aqua Security Software Ltd.; Alert Logic, Inc.; Anchore, Inc.; Qualys, Inc.; Docker Inc.; Aporeto, Inc.; NeuVector Inc.; Nano Sec Co; McAfee, LLC; Trend Micro Incorporated; CLOUDPASSAGE AND HALO; Synopsys, Inc.; Thales Group; Google; Palo Alto Networks, Inc.; Guardicore; VERACODE; Capsule8; Deepfence Inc; Lacework, Inc.; Outpost24 AB; Sonatype Inc.; StackRox, Inc.; Sysdig, Inc.; Tenable, Inc. among others..

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Container Security market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Container Security market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Container Security market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Container Security market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

