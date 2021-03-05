Contactless Payment Terminals Market 2021 Insights with Statistics and Growth Prediction – Thales Group (Gemalto NV), OTI Ltd., VeriFone Systems Inc, Visiontek Products LLC

Contactless Payment Terminals Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The Contactless Payment Terminals Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The global contactless payment terminals market was valued at USD 13.23 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 51.07 billion by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 25.86% during the forecast year (2020 – 2025).

(Exclusive Offer: Flat 30% discount on this report)

Get Free Sample Copy of this Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355622/contactless-payment-terminals-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=11

Top Leading Companies of Global Contactless Payment Terminals Market are Thales Group (Gemalto NV), OTI Ltd., VeriFone Systems Inc, Visiontek Products LLC, Ingenico Group SA, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Castles Technologies, ID Tech Solutions, NEC Corporation and others.

Industry News and Developments:

– April 2019 – OTI, a global provider of near field communication (NFC) and cashless payment solutions, announced that it had received a significant order for more than 6,000 advanced payment systems for use in Russian rail ticketing systems.

– April 2019 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) worked alongside Saudi Payments to provide an agile infrastructure to enable contactless (NFC) payments by mobile. The solution, built on HPE Synergy and using HPE 3PAR and HPE Synergy Image Streamer, provides an agile infrastructure, the highest levels of application performance and the fastest provisioning process, whilst meeting anticipated compliance standards.

Key Market Trends:

Retail Industry to Hold Major Share

– The use of POS terminals across the retail outlets and preference for mobile wallets while checking out from physical stores are primary drivers for this segment. According to Blackhawk Network, the mobile wallet adoption is expected to create nearly USD 190 billion as the transactional value in the US by 2021

– The evolution of mobile-based POS (mPOS) includes a card reader connected to a basic ePOS app running on a tablet or smartphone. Merchant onboarding is simple, and the service is delivered on a pay-as-you-go model. With the initial target being the micro-merchants, it has observed a quick adoption by large enterprises for its convenience, competitive pricing, and value to the business and adding new store concepts.

– A Divido study suggests the need for a more convenient option of paying, as 17% of UK-based consumers stress the availability of different finance options, and 36% admit they would shop again at a retailer who offers it. At the same time, retailers see benefits, such as increased customer loyalty and repeat purchases, increased basket conversions, and sales uplifts of up to 30% by implementing customer finance.

Regional Outlook of Contactless Payment Terminals Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Browse Full Report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355622/contactless-payment-terminals-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=11

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Contactless Payment Terminals Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please connect with our sales team (sales@marketinsightsreports.com).

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.