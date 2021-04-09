Contactless Payment Market Share, Size And Outlook With Top Keyplayers – Gemalto, Infineon, Ingenico etc.

Contactless Payment Market 2021

This Newly added report provided by Straits Research Contactless Payment market Presents an Analysis of Market Situation and Challenges. Experts have studied the historical data and compared it with the Current Market Situation- 2021. The Research Report covers all the necessary information and remarkable data required by new market entrants as well as the existing players to gain a deeper insight into the market.

Furthermore, the statistical surveying report focuses on the product specifications, cost, production capacity, marketing channel, list of the distributors, and a comprehensive analysis of the import and export of the product. Upstream raw materials, downstream demand analysis, as well as the list of consumers have been studied systematically, along with the supplier and cost of this industry. The product flow and distribution channel have also been presented in this research report.

Key Players Gemalto

Infineon

Ingenico

Wirecard

Verifone

Giesecke+Devrient

IDEMIA

On Track Innovations

Identiv

CPI Card Group

Bitel

Setomatic Systems

Valitor

PAX Global Technology

MYPINPAD

Mobeewave

Alcineo

Castles

SumUp

PayCore

and more…

Contactless Payment Market Segmentation

By Component

Hardware POS Cards Others

Software

Services Consulting Integration and Deployment Support and Maintenance



By Industry Vertical

Retail

Hospitality

Healthcare

BFSI

Others

Years that have been considered for the study of this report are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021 to 2029

Regional Segmentation:

North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)

(The US, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)

(Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)

(Brazil and Rest of Latin America.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Impact of COVID-19 on the Contactless Payment Market

From the time of the COVID-19 outbreak in March 2020, there is a growing awareness among the general public to avoid physical contact and practice social distancing, as the virus survives on hard surfaces for about 72 hours, which makes it risky to use PIN pads and touch-screens at the point-of-sale (POS). When studying a regular routine of an individual, it is fair to say that in a typical day, he/she would make several transactions at different locations, such as a gas station, grocery store, café, and restaurant, which exposes the payer to the threat of infection. The current payment systems aren’t prepared to face the risks of COVID-19.

With an aim to cope with the mentioned scenario, merchants operating in the market are adopting technologies that help reduce the need for customers to interact physically with POS terminals. They are leveraging the concept of ‘tap-to-pay’ or ‘contactless payment,’ which uses short-range wireless technology to make a secured payment between payment-enabled devices or contactless cards and the checkout terminal. This technology not only offers a fast, easy, and secured payment experience at checkout but also reduces the need for physical interaction with the POS terminal.

The analysis objectives of the report are:

To equitably share in-depth info regarding the crucial elements impacting the increase of industry (growth capacity, chances, drivers and industry specific challenge and risks).

To know the Contactless Payment Market by pinpointing its many sub segments.

To profile the important players and analyze their growth plans.

To endeavor the amount and value of the Contactless Payment Market sub-markets, depending on key regions (various vital states).

To analyze the Global Contactless Payment Market concerning growth trends, prospects and also their participation in the entire sector.

To examine and study the Global Contactless Payment Market size (volume and value) form the company, essential regions/countries, products and applications, background information and also predictions.

Primary worldwide Global Contactless Payment Market manufacturing companies, to specify, clarify and analyze the product sales amount, value and market share, market rivalry landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans for the next coming years.

To examine competitive progress such as expansions, arrangements, new product launches and acquisitions on the market.

