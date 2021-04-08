Contactless Biometrics Technology Market Trends- Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Product, Top Key Players and Forecast 2027

Selbyville, Delaware Global Contactless Biometrics Technology Market Report added at Market Study Report LLC offers industry size, share, growth, trends and forecast analysis up to 2027. Contactless Biometrics Technology Market Report also covers top key players, porters five forces analysis and market segmentation in detail. This report examines the global Contactless Biometrics Technology market and provides information regarding the revenue for the period 2020 to 2027.

Global Contactless Biometrics Technology Market is valued approximately at USD 6.9 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 20.3% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Biometrics is defined as a process through which a person’s exclusive traits are recorded and recognized by means of an electrical device. Whereas contactless biometric technology usually offers the use of touchless authentication technology, which offers a safer mode reliant on convenience and hygiene. Contactless biometrics technology is an exceptionally accurate and consistent system for the detection of personal biometrics (such as contactless methods) and is applied for the registration, turnout, and administration of personnel.

Contactless biometrics further offer secure access to applications and authenticates payments. Furthermore, the rise in demand for smartphones, along with the rising utilization of Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) technology in the e-commerce and retail industry are the few factors responsible for the CAGR of the market during the forecast period. According to Statista, about 1.6 billion units of smartphone were shipped around the world in 2016, demonstrating an increase from 1.3 billion smartphones shipments since 2014. Also, as per the International Data Corporation (IDC), the smartphone sellers distributed a total of 369.8 million units across the globe in the fourth quarter of 2019. Thus, the steady growth in demand for smartphones is contributing to higher demand for contactless biometric technology, thereby, making a significant impact on the market growth all over the world. However, data security & privacy concern is one of the major factors limiting the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Contactless Biometrics Technology market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising adoption of contactless biometric solutions in government & defense applications, along with the presence of a significant number of market vendors in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the rise in production of smartphones along with the increasing digitalization in the industrial sector across developing countries, such as China and India, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Contactless Biometrics Technology market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Aware Inc.

Fingerprint Cards AB

Fujitsu Limited

Gemalto N.V.

HID Global

IDEMIA

M2SYS Technology

NEC Corporation

nViaSoft

Touchless Biometric Systems AG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

By Application:

Face

Hand Geometry

Voice

Iris

Fingerprint

Others

By End-Use Industry:

Government

Banking & Finance

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Transport & logistics

Defense & Security

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

