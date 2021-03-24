Contact Lenses Market Share, Size, Industry Analysis, Demand, Growth and Research Report 2020-2028
The contact lenses market size is expected to reach USD 11.91 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The report presents a bird’s eye view of the contact lenses industry with a special focus on technological developments, expansion strategies of the prominent players, and current and emerging growth trends of the market. It offers accurate estimations of the market growth trend for the forecast period of 2020-2027.
The report analyzes the contact lenses market by taking into consideration the key factors that drive or restrain the growth of the market. The report considers COVID-19 as one such factor. The report is furnished with the current market scenario and changes in the trends and dynamics of the industry with regard to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the contact lenses market.
Key players operating in the market are Johnson & Johnson, Bausch + Lomb, Alcon, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, HOYA Corporation, The Cooper Companies, Seed Co., Ltd., EssilorLuxottica (France), BenQ Materials Corporation, and Menicon Co., Ltd.
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global contact lenses market based on usage, design, material, application, marketing channel, and region:
- Usage Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)
- Daily Wear
- Disposable
- Reusable
- Extended Wear
- Traditional lenses
- Daily Wear
- Design Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)
- Monovision
- Spherical
- Toric
- Multifocal
- Material Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)
- Hybrid
- Silicone Hydrogel
- Rigid Gas Permeable
- PMMA
- Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)
- Therapeutic
- Lifestyle-Oriented
- Prosthetic
- Cosmetic
- Corrective
- Marketing Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)
- Online
- Offline
- Retail Stores
- Brand Showrooms
- Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)
- North America
- S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Russia
- Germany
- K.
- France
- BENELUX
- Italy
- Spain
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of LATAM
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Turkey
- Rest of MEA
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2028
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Contact Lenses Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
Continued….