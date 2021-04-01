Contact Lenses Market Investment Opportunities, Industry Share & Trend Analysis Report to 2027

The contact lenses market size is expected to reach USD 11.91 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increase in refractive disorders among varying age groups, growing geriatric population, changing lifestyle, rapid urbanization, and increase in problems associated with diabetes are major factors boosting revenue growth of the global contact lenses market. Contact lenses offer more comfort and convenience, and increasing consumer affordability due to rising disposable income along with easy availability of a wide range of products, are factors that are expected to continue to support global market growth going ahead.

Sportspersons with vision-related issues in current times prefer using contact lenses during sports activities due to better convenience and safety as compared to eyeglasses or externally worn eyewear. A sizable ratio of younger individuals experience sight difficulties such as nearsightedness and farsightedness or astigmatism, which can be prevented by using prescribed corrective lenses.

Some Key Findings in the Report:

Corrective lenses segment accounted for major revenue share in the global market in 2020. This can be attributed to major prevalence of eye disorders and rapidly increasing global geriatric population and rising prevalence of a rage of vision- and sight-related issues.

Key players operating in the market are Johnson & Johnson, Bausch + Lomb, Alcon, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, HOYA Corporation, The Cooper Companies, Seed Co., Ltd., EssilorLuxottica (France), BenQ Materials Corporation, and Menicon Co., Ltd.

Usage Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028) Daily Wear Disposable Reusable Extended Wear Traditional lenses

Design Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028) Monovision Spherical Toric Multifocal

Material Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028) Hybrid Silicone Hydrogel Rigid Gas Permeable PMMA

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028) Therapeutic Lifestyle-Oriented Prosthetic Cosmetic Corrective

Marketing Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028) Online Offline Retail Stores Brand Showrooms



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Russia Germany K. France BENELUX Italy Spain Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



