Contact Lens Solution Market Size, Status, Demand and Global Outlook 2021- Alcol, Allergan, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Menicon Co., Ltd., CLB VISION

The Contact Lens Solution market report provides overall structure and business outlook of the global and regional industries. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and local scale. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of global Contact Lens Solution Market with its specific geographical regions.

The market for contact lens solutions is growing at a significant rate. The growth is attributed to the growing demand for contact lenses coupled with the increasing burden of optical disorders worldwide. According to WHO estimates, age-related macular degeneration (AMD) ranked third among the global causes of visual impairment, with the prevalence of blindness being 8.7% in 2017. It is the primary cause of visual deficiency in industrialized countries.

Additionally, an emerging important cause of visual impairment in the developed regions of the world is uncorrected refractive errors. Moreover, the high disposable income and growing geriatric population anticipated to drive the market growth over the forecast period. However, lack of awareness regarding the contact lens solutions and usage is anticipated to hamper the growth of the market.

Contact Lens Solution Market Segmentation:

Top leading Manufactures Profiled in Contact Lens Solution Market Report are:

Alcol, Allergan, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Menicon Co., Ltd., CLB VISION, CooperVision, Inc., FreshKon, Johnson & Johnson

Contact Lens Solution Market Scenario:

Multi-Purpose Solution is Anticipated to Have Significant Share

Multi-purpose contact lens solutions were used to both clean and disinfect the contact lenses. These are designed to clean, rinse, store and refresh the contact lenses. The adoption of a multipurpose contact lens solution is growing at a significant rate owing to its ease of use and recent product launches. For instance, in October 2019, Johnson and Johnson had launched a multi-purpose disinfectant solution for reusable contact lenses. Similarly in May 2017, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated has launched multi-purpose contact lens cleaning solution, Renu Advanced Formula for soft and silicone hydrogel contact lenses. In the distribution channel segment, e-commerce is anticipated to have lucrative growth rate owing to growing adoption, increasing convenience and availability of multiple options to buy. Moreover, manufacturers are also venturing into e-commerce marketing, this is expected to boost the segment growth.

Moreover, increasing burden of myopia, hypermetropia and other eye-related disorders anticipated increasing the adoption of contact lenses along with cleaning solutions.

Competitive Landscape:

Global contact lens solution market is moderately fragmented and competitive. Market players are focusing on new product launches, product innovations and geographical expansion to strengthen its market share. The key market players operating in the market include Alcon, Allergan plc, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, CooperVision, Inc. and Johnson & Johnson among others.

