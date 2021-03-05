Contact Lens Market 2021 Ecosystem Player Profiles, Value Chain and Industry Strategies to 2027

Global Contact Lens Market is valued around USD 12839.36 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 18455.22 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 5.32% over the forecast period.

Growing prevalence of eye disorders and rising disposable income are some factors driving the growth of global contact lens market.

Scope of the Contact Lens Market Report:

Contact lenses which are related eye infections and other wounds can cause Enduring damage but sometimes are preventable. Clean and safe handling of contact lenses is one among the simplest and most vital measures patients can fancy protect their vision. Hygiene is that the most crucial aspect of successful long-term contact wear and All contact lenses, even purely cosmetic ones, are considered medical devices and wish a prescription. If contact lenses are right for wearer, doctor of optometry will provide glass wearer with the lenses, lens care kits, individual instructions for wear and care and follow-up visits over a specified time.

Contact lens prescriptions generally expire on a yearly basis, unless otherwise determined by doctor of optometry. Prescriptions for contact lenses and glasses could even be similar, but aren’t interchangeable. Also, different contact lenses often are made from different materials and in several sizes, a number of which may be comfortable and healthy for wearer to wear, while others can cause discomfort and even eye health problems. A Medicament for contact lenses therefore includes quite simply knowing the optical power that corrects for nearsightedness, farsightedness, or astigmatism.

Prescriptions for contact lenses and glasses could also be similar, but aren’t substitutable. Prescribing of contact lenses is characteristically restricted to varied Blends of ophthalmologists, optometrists and opticians. An eye examination is required to work out a person’s suitability for contact wear. This typically includes a refraction to work out the right power of the lens and an assessment of the health of the eye’s anterior segment. Many eye diseases proscribe contact wear, like active infections, allergies, and dry eye.

Global contact lens market is segmented on the basis of material, design, application, distribution channel, usage and region & country level. On the basis of material, the market is segmented into gas permeable, silicone hydrogel and hybrid. On the basis of design, the market is segmented into spherical, toric, multifocal and others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into corrective, therapeutic, cosmetic, prosthetic and lifestyle-oriented. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into e-commerce, eye care practitioners and retail. On the basis of usage, the market is segmented into daily disposable, disposable, frequently replacement and traditional.

The regions covered in this contact lens market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of contact lens is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Contact Lens Companies:

Global Contact Lens Market report covers prominent players like,

Essilor International S.A

Alcon Vision LLC

Abbott Medical Optics, Inc.

CooperVision, Inc

Bausch & Lomb

Incorporated

ZEISS International

Contamac

Hoya Corporation

SynergEyes, Inc.

X-Cel Specialty Contacts

Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.

Medennium

Seed Co., Ltd.

STAAR Surgical Company

others

Global Contact Lens Market Dynamics-

Increase in numbers of eye disorders rate in adults and children’s and its patients and demand for eye lenses instead of glasses are driving lenses market. For instance- as per National Center for Biotechnology Information the amount of worldwide users of contact lens are 125 million global contact lens wearers, most are female and comparatively young. Maintaining hygiene to stop harmful effects as an example a painful sty often linked to improper contact use—leads to 1 million doctor and hospital visits annually, at a price of USD 175 million to the US healthcare system. Moreover, technological advancement, increasing numbers of hospitals, eye checkup centers, online treatments, online availability of lenses and straightforward use of contact lenses are some factors which might be the chance for the market.

North America dominate the Contact Lens Market

North America dominates the market of contact. During this region population of users of contact lenses is above other regions. As per Center for Disease Control An estimated 45 million people within the U.S. wear contact lenses and Two-thirds of these contact wearers are female. Europe is leading the market after North America Europe is that the market during which the market of contact lenses in United Kingdom and Ireland was USD 342.32 million in 2016 as per Association of Contact LensManufacturers (ACLM).

Due to its rising population and increasing economy, Asia Pacific is growing marketplace for contact market and also eye treatment and lenses cost compare to other regions. The market is on to grow vastly.

Key Benefits for Global Contact Lens Market Reports –

Global market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Global Contact Lens Market Segmentation –

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

