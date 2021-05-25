Contact Dermatitis Therapeutics Market : Emerging Trends, Business Growth Opportunities, Major Driving Factors

Contact Dermatitis Therapeutics: Introduction

Contact dermatitis is a common skin problem characterized by itchiness, redness, swelling or peeling, and vesiculation. Contact dermatitis can be a long-term skin disease, which is classified into different types depending on skin conditions such as allergic contact dermatitis and irritant contact dermatitis. Soaps, detergents, acids, bases, solvents, saliva, urine, and stool are the most common triggers for irritant contact dermatitis. Cosmetics, clothes dyes, medicines, rubber, foods, and poison ivy are common causes of allergic contact dermatitis. The medication treatment of contact dermatitis depends on the pattern, duration, and severity of skin lesions. According to Edesa Biotech, Inc., more than 13.2 million people in the U.S. are suffering from contact dermatitis; between 20% and 60% of all cases of contact dermatitis have been diagnosed as allergic contact dermatitis.

Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Contact Dermatitis Therapeutics Market

Advancements in therapy; and constant innovation and research in contact dermatitis treatment are expected to drive the global contact dermatitis therapeutics market during the forecast period. For instance, Edesa Biotech, Inc. is developing novel targeted therapies, such as EB01 and novel sPLA2 inhibitor, for the topical treatment of chronic Allergic Contact Dermatitis (ACD). EB01 employs a novel mechanism of action. Two clinical studies demonstrate statistically significant improvement of multiple symptoms in contact dermatitis patients.

Increase in awareness about skin problems and allergic reactions is boosting the demand for contact dermatitis treatment. Patients are now more pro-active about their health and are willing to seek physician’s advice at an early stage. Rise in literacy rate plays a significant role in general awareness among patients for managing allergic contact dermatitis (ACD) treatment. Besides, rise in per capita disposable income is encouraging people to spend freely on health care facilities, thus contributing to the growth of the contact dermatitis therapeutics market.

North America to Lead Global Contact Dermatitis Therapeutics Market

In terms of region, the global contact dermatitis therapeutics market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are likely to account for major share of the global contact dermatitis therapeutics market during the forecast period, owing to developed health care infrastructure, large patient population, and increase in technological developments in these regions. According to the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES), the prevalence of contact dermatitis stands at 13.6 cases per 1000 population. Additionally, development of novel therapies such as EB01 and rise in awareness about allergies are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Europe is expected to constitute prominent share of the global contact dermatitis therapeutics market during the forecast period due to rise in awareness about contact dermatitis in the region

Key Players Operating in Global Contact Dermatitis Therapeutics Market

The global contact dermatitis therapeutics market is fragmented, with presence of less number of small-scale companies in drug development. Hapten Sciences, Inc. is developing a lead product candidate, PDC-APB, which is a novel, first-in-class, compound for a new indication to prevent contact dermatitis due to exposure to poison ivy, oak, and sumac.

Acquisition of product portfolio of emerging players is a key strategy adopted by leading players for business expansion. Companies usually acquire R&D units of emerging players in order to co-develop innovative technologies. Mergers & acquisitions offer immense opportunities to companies in terms of financial leverage for production and commercialization of products.

Unmet needs in contact dermatitis therapeutics create significant opportunities for investors. Investment in R&D of cost-effective solutions is a focus area of major companies. This is expected to boost the global contact dermatitis therapeutics market in the next few years.

