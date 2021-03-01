Contact Center Software Market 2021 Global Insights and Business Scenario – Enghouse Interactive Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Unify Inc., Five9 Inc., Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories Inc

The report titled “Contact Center Software Market” has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The Contact Center Software Market was valued at USD 20.18 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 44.30 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 14% over the forecast period 2021 – 2026.

Top Companies in the Global Contact Center Software Market: – Enghouse Interactive Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Unify Inc., Five9 Inc., Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Mitel Networks Corp, Avaya Inc., NEC Enterprise Solutions, ZTE Corporation, Vocalcom SA, Aspect Software Inc.

Industry News and Developments:

– October 2018 – Talkdesk Inc. raised USD 100 million, which will be invested in the company’s intelligent contact center software suite.

– September 2018 – Twilio acquired Ytica, a contact center company specializing in workforce optimization software, speech analytics, and contact center reporting. This will not only expand the company’s product portfolio and consumer reach in the contact center industry.

Market Overview:

– The cost of retaining a customer is 70% less than the amount expended to acquire a new one; 67% of customers are lost due to bad experiences. Thus, customer experience is one of the factors expected to aid the increasing use of contact center software, as businesses try to retain their existing customers.

– One of the features that could increase the demand for contact center solutions is integrated workforce management. Teams that have a high employee engagement are found to be 21% more productive, which in turn, reduces internal theft by 28%. Employees are the most valuable assets for the company. In order to leverage maximum productivity from these assets, scheduling of their work is vital. Contact center solutions are very helpful for such purposes.

Key Market Trends

Retail is Expected to Hold a Significant Share

– Retail sector no longer has single channel contact centers. The increase in e-commerce penetration has redefined the sector in several aspects. The increasing volume of omnichannel sales has made it difficult to manage the post sales services offered to the clients and presenting a broad opportunity for the contact center software market.

– Omnichannel sales have gained wide acceptance among consumers as well. Over 70% of the customers are open to online shopping among, which some shop regularly from online channels, whereas a few others are willing to switch if the experience and value for money are enhanced.

– The market in the retail sector seems to have an immense prospect in countries such as the United Kingdom as the Omni-channel sales in the country is expected to witness rapid growth. According to a survey conducted by Manhattan Associates, single view of consumers and personalized experience were the top aspects prioritized by retailers in the country. Owing to such market scenario, contact centers are expected to benefit omnichannel retailers when compared to traditional call center approach.

North America is Expected to Lead the Market

– The rising omnichannel approach to sales, coupled with the expanding e-commerce industry in North America, is driving the demand for contact center software. Companies are trying to expand their business portfolio in the region, due to the huge potential it offers.

– For instance, the omnichannel, cloud-based contact center software provider, ZaiLab, announced its plans to expand its product offerings in North America.

– Notably, the organizations are shifting their focus towards cloud-based solutions to enhance efficiencies and scalabilities. For instance, in October 2018, one of the largest sub-servicers of residential mortgages in the United States, PHH Mortgage moved its contact center to cloud-based architecture in alliance with Serenova.

– The shift was primarily to enhance its customer experience. As a result, it is expected to compel other companies to move their software over cloud; thus creating an ample amount of opportunity for the industry players thereby having a positive impact on the market growth in the region over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

Furthermore, to broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the global Contact Center Software market from a geographical point of view, considering the potential regions and countries. The regional analysis will assist the market players in making sound decisions regarding their future investments.

Contact Center Software Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

