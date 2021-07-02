Consumer Tissue Paper Market Demand, Recent Trends and Developments Analysis 2027 | Kimberly-Clark, Essity (from SCA), Procter & Gamble

“

The global Consumer Tissue Paper Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Consumer Tissue Paper Market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Consumer Tissue Paper Market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Consumer Tissue Paper Market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Consumer Tissue Paper Market.

Leading players of the global Consumer Tissue Paper Market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Consumer Tissue Paper Market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Consumer Tissue Paper Market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Consumer Tissue Paper Market.

Final Consumer Tissue Paper Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Consumer Tissue Paper Market competition by top manufacturers/Key player Profiled:

Kimberly-Clark, Essity (from SCA), Procter & Gamble, Georgia-Pacific, Sofidel, Empresas CMPC, Hengan International, APP (Sinar Mas Group), WEPA, Metsa Group, Kruger, Cascades, C & S, ICT Group

Competitive Analysis:

Global Consumer Tissue Paper Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Consumer Tissue Paper Market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Scope of the Report:

The all-encompassing research weighs up on various aspects including but not limited to important industry definition, product applications, and product types. The pro-active approach towards analysis of investment feasibility, significant return on investment, supply chain management, import and export status, consumption volume and end-use offers more value to the overall statistics on the Consumer Tissue Paper Market. All factors that help business owners identify the next leg for growth are presented through self-explanatory resources such as charts, tables, and graphic images.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Consumer Tissue Paper market in important countries (regions), including:

North America(United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Table of Contents

1 Consumer Tissue Paper Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Consumer Tissue Paper

1.2 Consumer Tissue Paper Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Consumer Tissue Paper Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Toilet Paper

1.2.3 Kitchen & Hand Towels

1.2.4 Napkins

1.2.5 Facial Tissues

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Consumer Tissue Paper Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Consumer Tissue Paper Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 At Home(AH)

1.3.3 Away from Home(AFH)

1.4 Global Consumer Tissue Paper Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Consumer Tissue Paper Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Consumer Tissue Paper Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Consumer Tissue Paper Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027 2 Consumer Tissue Paper Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Consumer Tissue Paper Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Consumer Tissue Paper Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Consumer Tissue Paper Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Consumer Tissue Paper Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Consumer Tissue Paper Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Consumer Tissue Paper Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Consumer Tissue Paper Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Consumer Tissue Paper Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 3 Consumer Tissue Paper Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Consumer Tissue Paper Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Consumer Tissue Paper Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Consumer Tissue Paper Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Consumer Tissue Paper Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Consumer Tissue Paper Revenue by Country

3.3.3 United States

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Consumer Tissue Paper Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Consumer Tissue Paper Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Consumer Tissue Paper Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Consumer Tissue Paper Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Consumer Tissue Paper Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Consumer Tissue Paper Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 China Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.6 Latin America Consumer Tissue Paper Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Consumer Tissue Paper Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Consumer Tissue Paper Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Consumer Tissue Paper Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Consumer Tissue Paper Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Consumer Tissue Paper Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE 4 Global Consumer Tissue Paper Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Consumer Tissue Paper Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Consumer Tissue Paper Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Consumer Tissue Paper Price by Type (2016-2021) 5 Global Consumer Tissue Paper Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Consumer Tissue Paper Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Consumer Tissue Paper Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Consumer Tissue Paper Price by Application (2016-2021) 6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Kimberly-Clark

6.1.1 Kimberly-Clark Corporation Information

6.1.2 Kimberly-Clark Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Kimberly-Clark Consumer Tissue Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Kimberly-Clark Consumer Tissue Paper Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Kimberly-Clark Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Essity (from SCA)

6.2.1 Essity (from SCA) Corporation Information

6.2.2 Essity (from SCA) Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Essity (from SCA) Consumer Tissue Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Essity (from SCA) Consumer Tissue Paper Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Essity (from SCA) Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Procter & Gamble

6.3.1 Procter & Gamble Corporation Information

6.3.2 Procter & Gamble Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Procter & Gamble Consumer Tissue Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Procter & Gamble Consumer Tissue Paper Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Procter & Gamble Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Georgia-Pacific

6.4.1 Georgia-Pacific Corporation Information

6.4.2 Georgia-Pacific Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Georgia-Pacific Consumer Tissue Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Georgia-Pacific Consumer Tissue Paper Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Georgia-Pacific Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Sofidel

6.5.1 Sofidel Corporation Information

6.5.2 Sofidel Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Sofidel Consumer Tissue Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Sofidel Consumer Tissue Paper Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Sofidel Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Empresas CMPC

6.6.1 Empresas CMPC Corporation Information

6.6.2 Empresas CMPC Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Empresas CMPC Consumer Tissue Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Empresas CMPC Consumer Tissue Paper Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Empresas CMPC Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Hengan International

6.6.1 Hengan International Corporation Information

6.6.2 Hengan International Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Hengan International Consumer Tissue Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Hengan International Consumer Tissue Paper Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Hengan International Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 APP (Sinar Mas Group)

6.8.1 APP (Sinar Mas Group) Corporation Information

6.8.2 APP (Sinar Mas Group) Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 APP (Sinar Mas Group) Consumer Tissue Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 APP (Sinar Mas Group) Consumer Tissue Paper Product Portfolio

6.8.5 APP (Sinar Mas Group) Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 WEPA

6.9.1 WEPA Corporation Information

6.9.2 WEPA Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 WEPA Consumer Tissue Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 WEPA Consumer Tissue Paper Product Portfolio

6.9.5 WEPA Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Metsa Group

6.10.1 Metsa Group Corporation Information

6.10.2 Metsa Group Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Metsa Group Consumer Tissue Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Metsa Group Consumer Tissue Paper Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Metsa Group Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 Kruger

6.11.1 Kruger Corporation Information

6.11.2 Kruger Consumer Tissue Paper Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 Kruger Consumer Tissue Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Kruger Consumer Tissue Paper Product Portfolio

6.11.5 Kruger Recent Developments/Updates

6.12 Cascades

6.12.1 Cascades Corporation Information

6.12.2 Cascades Consumer Tissue Paper Description and Business Overview

6.12.3 Cascades Consumer Tissue Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.12.4 Cascades Consumer Tissue Paper Product Portfolio

6.12.5 Cascades Recent Developments/Updates

6.13 C & S

6.13.1 C & S Corporation Information

6.13.2 C & S Consumer Tissue Paper Description and Business Overview

6.13.3 C & S Consumer Tissue Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.13.4 C & S Consumer Tissue Paper Product Portfolio

6.13.5 C & S Recent Developments/Updates

6.14 ICT Group

6.14.1 ICT Group Corporation Information

6.14.2 ICT Group Consumer Tissue Paper Description and Business Overview

6.14.3 ICT Group Consumer Tissue Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.14.4 ICT Group Consumer Tissue Paper Product Portfolio

6.14.5 ICT Group Recent Developments/Updates 7 Consumer Tissue Paper Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Consumer Tissue Paper Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Consumer Tissue Paper

7.4 Consumer Tissue Paper Industrial Chain Analysis 8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Consumer Tissue Paper Distributors List

8.3 Consumer Tissue Paper Customers 9 Consumer Tissue Paper Market Dynamics

9.1 Consumer Tissue Paper Industry Trends

9.2 Consumer Tissue Paper Growth Drivers

9.3 Consumer Tissue Paper Market Challenges

9.4 Consumer Tissue Paper Market Restraints 10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Consumer Tissue Paper Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Consumer Tissue Paper by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Consumer Tissue Paper by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Consumer Tissue Paper Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Consumer Tissue Paper by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Consumer Tissue Paper by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Consumer Tissue Paper Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Consumer Tissue Paper by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Consumer Tissue Paper by Region (2022-2027) 11 Research Finding and Conclusion 12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

Report Overview: It includes major players of the global Consumer Tissue Paper Market covered in the research study, research scope, and Market segments by type, market segments by application, years considered for the research study, and objectives of the report.

Global Growth Trends: This section focuses on industry trends where market drivers and top market trends are shed light upon. It also provides growth rates of key producers operating in the global Consumer Tissue Paper Market. Furthermore, it offers production and capacity analysis where marketing pricing trends, capacity, production, and production value of the global Consumer Tissue Paper Market are discussed.

Market Share by Manufacturers: Here, the report provides details about revenue by manufacturers, production and capacity by manufacturers, price by manufacturers, expansion plans, mergers and acquisitions, and products, market entry dates, distribution, and market areas of key manufacturers.

Market Size by Type: This section concentrates on product type segments where production value market share, price, and production market share by product type are discussed.

Market Size by Application: Besides an overview of the global Consumer Tissue Paper Market by application, it gives a study on the consumption in the global Consumer Tissue Paper Market by application.

Production by Region: Here, the production value growth rate, production growth rate, import and export, and key players of each regional market are provided.

Consumption by Region: This section provides information on the consumption in each regional market studied in the report. The consumption is discussed on the basis of country, application, and product type.

Company Profiles: Almost all leading players of the global Consumer Tissue Paper Market are profiled in this section. The analysts have provided information about their recent developments in the global Consumer Tissue Paper Market, products, revenue, production, business, and company.

Market Forecast by Production: The production and production value forecasts included in this section are for the global Consumer Tissue Paper Market as well as for key regional markets.

Market Forecast by Consumption: The consumption and consumption value forecasts included in this section are for the global Consumer Tissue Paper Market as well as for key regional markets.

Value Chain and Sales Analysis: It deeply analyzes customers, distributors, sales channels, and value chain of the global Consumer Tissue Paper Market.

Key Findings: This section gives a quick look at important findings of the research study.

