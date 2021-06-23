Consumer mHealth Market to Rear Excessive Growth with Vodafone Limited, Apple, NTT Docomo

The up-to-date coverage of the latest report Consumer mHealth Market provides a detailed synopsis as well as a consistent evaluation of accurate revenue over the forecasted timespan. Current trends, industry analysis, and growth development represented in the report are of great help for the new industry players entering the market. This market research report includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets with the understanding given for variation in the growth of the industry in particular regions, giving a specific investigation of the market status, venture plans, establishment and usage, value patterns.

What is Consumer mHealth?

Growing geriatric population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing penetration of smartphones and internet connections will help to boost global consumer mhealth market in the forecasted period. Consumer mHealth is the practice of medicine and consumer health by using mobile devices. The consumer mHealth uses mobile and wireless technologies to generate data on a personâ€™s daily environment, biology, and physiology.

Major & Emerging Players in Consumer mHealth Market: –

Vodafone Limited, Apple, Inc. (United States), NTT Docomo, Inc. (Japan), Samsung Electronics Corporation (South Korea), AT&T Services, Inc. (United States), Healthdirect Australia (Australia), mQure Health Pvt. Ltd. (United States), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (United States), Qualcomm Inc. (United States), Airstrip Technologies (United States),

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Blood Glucose Meters, Blood Pressure Monitors, Neurological Monitoring Devices, ECG Monitors, Others), Participants Type (Mobile Operators, Healthcare Providers, Content Players, Device Vendors, Foundations and Governments), Service (Diagnosis Services, Monitoring Services, Healthcare Systems Strengthening Services, Others)

Market Trends:

Advancement in Technology of Connected Devices and mHealth App with Rise in use of Wearable Health Technology

Remote monitoring and Growing Focus on Consumer- Centric Mobility Solutions

Market Drivers:

Rising Use of Mobile phones, Tablets, Smart Phones and other Mobile Platform

Robust Penetration of 4G and 5G Networks for Uninterrupted Healthcare Services

Challenges:

Patent Protection for mHealth Devices and Applications

Lack of Data Security Giving Rise to Concerns Regarding Data Theft and Healthcare Fraud

Opportunities:

Growing Adoption of mHealth Solutions

Increasing Incidence of Lifestyle Disorders

According to, “HITECH (Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health) Act â€“ HITECH is part of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 (ARRA). The HITECH Act is intended to encourage more effective and efficient healthcare through the use of technology, like implementing electronic health records (eHR), thereby reducing the healthcare costs and enabling greater access to the system. It aims to address the privacy and security concerns associated with the electronic transmission of health information.”

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Consumer mHealth Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Consumer mHealth market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Consumer mHealth Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Consumer mHealth

Chapter 4: Presenting the Consumer mHealth Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Consumer mHealth market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

