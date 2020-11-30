Consumer Iot Market 2020: Strategic Assessment, Latest Innovations, Drivers, Restraints, Challenges to 2026 || , Google, LG Electronics, SAMSUNG, Sony Corporation, Microsoft, AT&T Intellectual Property

Consumer Iot Market Overview

The Global Consumer Iot Market is showing positive signs of growth. With the current COVID-19 pandemic scenario, new business opportunities are sprouting in the market. Organizations must explore new markets to expand their business globally and locally. For getting a deeper understanding of the emerging trends, the Global Consumer Iot Market report showcases various factors that drive the economy worldwide. Moreover, the companies will get to know the market landscape for the next decade 2020-2027. Few of the major competitors currently working in the Consumer Iot market are Cisco, Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Google, LG Electronics, SAMSUNG, Sony Corporation, Microsoft, AT&T Intellectual Property, Honeywell International Inc., and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP.

Global consumer IoT market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 47.50 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 172.34 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 17.48% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing number of internet and multimedia users with growing adoption of smart devices.

Consumer Iot Market: Scope of the Report

By Offerings By Node Component Processor Microcontroller (MCU) Microprocessor (MPU) Digital Signal Processor (DSP) Application Processor (AP) Sensor Accelerometers Inertial Measurement Units (IMUS) Heart Rate Sensors Pressure Sensors Temperature Sensors Blood Glucose Sensors Blood Oxygen Sensors Electrocardiogram (ECG) Sensors Humidity Sensors Image Sensors Ambient Light Sensors Carbon Monoxide Sensors Motion & Position Sensors Camera Modules Connectivity IC Wired IC Ethernet/IP Wireless Ant+ Bluetooth Bluetooth Smart/Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) Zigbee Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi) Near Field Communication (NFC) Cellular Network Global Positioning System (GPS)/Global Navigational Satellite System (GNSS) Module Bluetooth/Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN) Memory Device Flash Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) Logic Device Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) By Network Infrastructure Server Tower Server Rack Server Blade Server Density-Optimized Server Storage Ethernet Switch & Routing Gateway By Solution Software Real-Time Streaming Analytics Security Solution Data Management Remote Monitoring Network Bandwidth Management Platform Device Management Application Management Network Management By Service Professional Services Deployment & Integration Service Support & Maintenance Consulting Services Managed Services

By End-Use Application Wearable Devices Activity Monitors Smart Watches Smart Glasses Body-Worn Cameras Consumer Electronics Smart Light Smart TV Smart Washing Machines Smart Dryer Smart Refrigerator Smart Oven Smart Cooktop Smart Cooker Smart Deep Freezer Smart Dishwasher Smart Coffee Maker Smart Kettle Healthcare Fitness & Heart Rate Monitor Blood Pressure Monitor Blood Glucose Monitor Continuous Glucose Monitor Pulse Oximeter Automated External Defibrillator Programmable Syringe Pump Wearable Injector Multi-Parameter Monitor Fall Detector Smart Pill Dispenser Home Automation Occupancy Sensors Daylight Sensors Smart Thermostats IP Cameras Smart Meters Smart Locks Smoke Detectors Automotive Connected Cars Level 1 Automation – Driver Assistance Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS) Parking Assist (PA) System Level 2 Automation – Partial Automation Lane Keep Assist (LKA) & Improved Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) Improved Parking Assist (PA) Systems Level 3 Automation – Conditional Automation Traffic Jam Chauffeur Highway Driving Level 4 Automation – High Automation Sensor Fusion Automatic Pilot Highway Ultrasonic Sensors Cameras/Image Sensors Radar Lidar Infrared (IR) Detector In-Car Infotainment Traffic Management Vehicle Detection Sensors Pedestrian Presence Sensors Speed Sensors Thermal Camera Automated Incident Detection (AID) Camera

By Geography North America US Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



The 2020 Annual Consumer Iot Market offers:

100+ charts exploring and analysing the Consumer Iot market from critical angles including retail forecasts, consumer demand, production and more

10+ profiles of top Consumer Iot producing states, with highlights of market conditions and retail trends

Regulatory outlook, best practices, and future considerations for manufacturers and industry players seeking to meet consumer demand

Key questions answered through this analytical market research report include:

What are the latest trends, new patterns and technological advancements in the Consumer Iot Market?

• Which factors are influencing the Consumer Iot Market over the forecast period?

• What are the global challenges, threats and risks in the Consumer Iot Market?

• Which factors are propelling and restraining the Consumer Iot Market?

• What are the demanding global regions of the Consumer Iot Market?

• What will be the global market size over the coming future?

• What are the different effective business strategies followed by global companies?

Consumer Iot Market: Competitive Landscape

Global consumer IoT market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of consumer IoT market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. Following key players have been profiled with the help of proven research methodologies:Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, NXP Semiconductors, Intel Corporation, STMicroelectronics, IBM Corporation, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Symantec Corporation, TE Connectivity, Schneider Electric,

Table of Content: Consumer Iot market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Global Consumer Iot Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Consumer Iot Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Consumer Iot Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Queries Resolved In This Report:

Which will be the specialties at which Consumer Iot Market players profiling with intensive designs, financials, and furthermore, ongoing headways should set nearness? Which will be the foreseen development rates for your own Consumer Iot economy out and out and furthermore for each portion inside? Which will be the Consumer Iot application and sorts and estimate joined intently by makers? Which will be the dangers which will attack growth? The length of the global Consumer Iot market opportunity? How Consumer Iot Market share advance vacillations their value from various assembling brands?

Market Drivers:

Growing number of internet users and increasing adoption of smart and multimedia devices is expected to drive the market growth

Increased convenience and ease-of-life with consumer IoT is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Risks of privacy of data and breaches associated with consumer IoT is expected to restrain the market growth

High amount of power consumption conducted by the connected devices is also expected to restrain the market growth

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What will be the size of the market and the growth rate for the forecast period? 2020- 2027?

Which key driving forces will keep create more opportunities for the Consumer Iot market in years to come?

Which are the most prominent players operating in the Consumer Iot market? What have been their winning strategies so far?

Which trends from the yesteryears or the future are likely to shape the progress of the Consumer Iot market across different regions?

What are the threats and challenges that can act like a barrier and restrict the development of the Consumer Iot market?

What are the future opportunities for prominent market players?

Consumer Iot Market Data Sources and Implied Research Methodology

PRIMARY RESEARCH: Once data collection is done through secondary research, primary interviews are conducted with different stakeholders across the value chain like manufacturers, distributors, ingredient/input suppliers, end customers and other key opinion leaders of the industry. Primary research is used both to validate the data points obtained from secondary research and to fill in the data gaps after secondary research.

Once data collection is done through secondary research, primary interviews are conducted with different stakeholders across the value chain like manufacturers, distributors, ingredient/input suppliers, end customers and other key opinion leaders of the industry. Primary research is used both to validate the data points obtained from secondary research and to fill in the data gaps after secondary research. SECONDARY RESEARCH: Secondary Research Information is collected from a number of publicly available as well as paid databases. Public sources involve publications by different associations and governments, annual reports and statements of companies, white papers and research publications by recognized industry experts and renowned academia etc. Paid data sources include third party authentic industry databases.

Secondary Research Information is collected from a number of publicly available as well as paid databases. Public sources involve publications by different associations and governments, annual reports and statements of companies, white papers and research publications by recognized industry experts and renowned academia etc. Paid data sources include third party authentic industry databases. EXPERT VALIDATION The market engineered data is verified and validated by a number of experts, both in-house and external.

The market engineered data is verified and validated by a number of experts, both in-house and external. MARKET ENGINEERING The market engineering phase involves analyzing the data collected, market breakdown and forecasting. Macroeconomic indicators and bottom-up and top-down approaches are used to arrive at a complete set of data points that give way to valuable qualitative and quantitative insights. Each data point is verified by the process of data triangulation to validate the numbers and arrive at close estimates.

The market engineering phase involves analyzing the data collected, market breakdown and forecasting. Macroeconomic indicators and bottom-up and top-down approaches are used to arrive at a complete set of data points that give way to valuable qualitative and quantitative insights. Each data point is verified by the process of data triangulation to validate the numbers and arrive at close estimates. REPORT WRITING/ PRESENTATION After the data is curated by the mentioned highly sophisticated process, the analysts start to write the report. Garnering insights from data and forecasts, insights are drawn to visualize the entire ecosystem in a single report.

