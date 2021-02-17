Consumer IAM Market – Latest Innovations Drivers Dynamics And Strategic Analysis Challenges By 2027
Global consumer IAM market is estimated to rise by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR of 17.7 in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increase in the demand for centralized monitoring, rise in the adoption of Internet of Things and increase in the growth of cyber threats
Customer identity and access management helps an organization to manage and secure customer’s profile data, identity and control of access to services and applications. Customer IAM solution offers various benefits such as Seamless customer experiences, powerful security, Performance & scalability and Privacy. Increase in the Internet of Things and growth in the online business such as ecommerce will ultimately drive the market growth.
Market Drivers:
- Increase in the adoption of smart devices, smart buildings, smart homes and Internet of Things would enhance the market growth
- Rise in cybercrimes due to online transactions can accelerate the market growth
- Adoption of digitalization in various sectors such as healthcare, financial, banking and education among others might boost the market growth
- Rise in the growth of retail and ecommerce business also acts as a market driver
Market Restraints:
- Improper and lack of identity standards along with budgetary constraints in utilizing consumer IAM Solutions acts as a market restraint
- Lack of government standardization can hamper the growth of the market
Segmentation: Global Consumer IAM Market
By Component
- Solution
- Directory Services
- Identity Proofing/Verification
- Identity Authentication
- Identity Analytics
- Behavioural Analytics
- Single Sign On (SSO)
- Access Management
- Data Governance
- Service
- Training and Education Services
- Advisory and Implementation Services
- Support Services
By Authentication Type
- Passwords
- Knowledge-Based Answers
- Tokens
- Biometrics
- PIN
- Security Certificates
By Deployment Mode
- Cloud
- On-Premises
By Organization Size
- Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)
- Large Enterprises
By Industry Vertical
- Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
- Public Sector
- Retail and Consumer Goods
- Telecommunication
- Media and Entertainment
- Travel and Hospitality
- Healthcare
- Education
- Others
- Energy and Utilities
- Manufacturing
- Transportation and Logistics
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- U.K.
- France
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In September 2017, Gigya which is a market leader in customer identity and access management was acquired by SAP SE. The acquisition would help SAP to manage customer’s preference, profile and controlling their data. With the acquisition SAP aimed to become market leader in customer identity and access management market
- In December 2016, Experian PLC and Touch Bank launched FraudNet. The FraudNet solution would help in protecting the customer from online frauds which includes account takeover, opening of fake accounts and fraudulent online transactions, offering a secure online transaction
Competitive Analysis
Global consumer IAM market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of consumer IAM market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global consumer IAM market are IBM Corporation, Microsoft, TransUnion LLC., Ping Identity., Onegini, Okta, Inc., Mitek Systems, Inc., LexisNexis, Gigya, Inc., GB Group plc (‘GBG’), Equifax, Inc., Experian Information Solutions, Inc., Aware, Inc., Centrify Corporation., TraXion Engineered Products, Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd ., Simeio Solutions, Ubisecure, Inc, Ergon Energy, Avatier among others.
Key Insights in the report:
- Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
- Key market players involved in this industry
- Detailed analysis of the market segmentation
- Competitive analysis of the key players involved
Major Highlights of Consumer IAM market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Consumer IAM market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Consumer IAM market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Consumer IAM market.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
- Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
- Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment
- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
Table of Content:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 15: MARKET TRENDS
PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES
PART 18: APPENDIX
