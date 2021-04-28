Consumer Credit Market Size, Share | Industry Insights By Growth, Emerging Trends and Forecast By 2025

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Consumer Credit Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global consumer credit market size to register moderate growth during 2020-2025.

Consumer credit stands for the personal loan granted to individuals for short- and intermediate-term to finance personal expenses. A finance fee is charged against a credit or an extension of existing credit presented in the form of a cash loan or sales credit. They can be non-revolving loans that are to be repaid in a fixed number of payments or revolving loans that include automobile, consumer goods, home repair, and personal loans.

Market Trends

Substantial growth in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) industry, along with the rapid economic development of micro-enterprises, are spurring the demand for consumer credit. Rising investments in micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) by banks and other financial institutions are further propelling the market growth. Moreover, the widespread adoption of credit data by consumer banking professionals to obtain cash flows and analytics related information at the portfolio level also contributes to the market growth. It helps in managing personal credit cases, real-time pricing, and capital management of multi-asset portfolios. The rising demand for consumer credit to mitigate firm-wide risks through consistency, automation, and transparency is also driving the market growth. Several social media platforms are launched by consumer credit agencies for introducing media campaigns and innovative products, thereby expanding their consumer base.

Consumer Credit Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Bank of America

Barclays

BNP Paribas

China Construction Bank

Citigroup

Deutsche Bank

HSBC

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC)

JPMorgan Chase

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Wells Fargo

The report has segmented the market on the basis of credit type, consumer type, service type, issuer, payment method and region

Breakup by Credit Type:

Revolving Credits

Non-revolving Credits

Breakup by Consumer Type:

Individual

MSMEs

Large Enterprises

Breakup by Service Type:

Credit Services

Software and IT Support Services

Breakup by Issuer:

Banks and Finance Companies

Credit Unions

Others

Breakup by Payment Method:

Direct Deposit

Debit Card

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

