Consumer Biometrics Market Rising Trends, Demand and Growing Business Opportunities 2021-2026

The report titled Consumer Biometrics Market provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions.

The consumer biometrics market is estimated to register a CAGR of over 19.6% during the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

Top Companies operating in the Global Consumer Biometrics market profiled in the report:– IDEX ASA, Infineon Technologies AG, CrossMatch Technologies, Inc., Suprema Inc., NEC Corporation, ZKTeco Inc., Fingerprint Cards AB, Thales Group (Gemalto NV), Touchless Biometric Systems AG, IDEMIA France SAS, M2SYS Technology, Fulcruk Biometric LLC, EyeLock LLC.

Scope of the Report

Biometrics is a technological and scientific authentication method based on biology and used in information assurance (IA). It is used for security systems and replacement systems for ID cards, tokens or PINs. The scope of the report includes biometric types such as fingerprint, facial recognition, and iris recognition. Voice and finger vein recognition are considered under other biometric types in the market study.

Key Market Trends

Smartphones with Fingerprint Sensors Drives the Consumer Electronics to Hold Major Share

– The biometrics demand in consumer electronics is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period on account of the increasing demand for biometric technology for access management. Increasing application of biometrics for the purpose of better security has also emerged as one of the major growth drivers in this market.

– Rising demand for convenience, availability, and reachability of embedded biometrics is expected to be another major factor in driving the adoption of biometrics in consumer electronics. Integration of biometrics with consumer electronics, coupled with its high cost is expected to have a negative impact on growth.

– Smartphones have witnessed an increasingly growing trend in this technology over the past five years. The technology has moved towards user-friendliness and also became much more affordable for consumers. This technology has been leveraged to facilitate online transactions, authentication, and many other services.

– The market has driven the attention of the smartphone manufacturers after the launch of iPhone 5S which had a TouchID capacitive technology. Since then, many other next-generation smartphones have incorporated multiple biometric options that users can set for different purposes.

Global Consumer Biometrics Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

Market Segment by Type , covers:

Hardware

Software & Solutions

Market Segment by Applications , covers:

Government

BFSI

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Security & Defense

Regional Analysis For Consumer Biometrics Market:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Research Methodology :

Consumer Biometrics Market report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (M Sqm). Both Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Consumer Biometrics Market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market.

Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

