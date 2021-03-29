Consumer Biometrics Market Evolving Technology, Trends and Business Outlook 2021 to 2026

The Consumer Biometrics Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Consumer Biometrics Market has shipped 2380.3 million units in 2020 and is expected to reach 6025.217 million units shipment by 2026, registering a CAGR of 17.2%, during the period of 2021 – 2026.

Inquire for Sample Copy of this Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592612/consumer-biometrics-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?Mode=VII

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Consumer Biometrics Market: Apple Inc., Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co. Ltd, IDEX Biometrics ASA, Infineon Technologies, Princeton Identity, Egis Technologies Inc., Qualcomm Incorporated, STMicroelectronics NV, ON Semiconductor, Assa Abloy AB, Synaptics Inc., NEXT Biometrics Group ASA, LG Innotek Co. Ltd, Knowles Electronics LLC, Omnivision Technologies, Precise Biometrics AB, Idemia France SAS and others.

Industry News and Updates:

– February 2020 – Goodix has developed some innovative fingerprint solutions, which will power up advanced 5G flagship experiences with dual commercialization, which are Huawei Mate Xs, and Realme X50 Pro 5G. These innovations will result in better positioning of the company.

– January 2020 -Next Biometrics Group SA received an order for UIDAI and STQC certified fingerprint biometric readers in India, with a value of USD 750,000. The customer provided a 20% upfront payment, and the first readers are in transit. The purchase order reflects the increased demand for biometric solutions, primarily those related to the Indian Government’s Aadhaar program, which continues to provide NEXT with opportunities to expand its share in the growing Indian market.

– November 2019 – Synaptics Inc. announced its expansion into the automotive segment, with the launch of its fingerprint biometrics for the automotive industry. The company is expected to roll out these solutions to the global market in the first half of 2020.

Key Market Trends

Fingerprint Sensing Modules to Hold the Major Share



– Devices used for fingerprint biometrics provide the users with increased convenience, availability, and reachability of embedded biometrics. The demand for fingerprint sensing modules for consumer authentication is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period on account of the increasing demand for biometric technology for access management, need for better security, and change in consumer preference for new technologies with a personalized experience.

– Smartphones, in that row, have witnessed an increasingly growing trend in this technology over the past five years. This technology has been leveraged to facilitate online transactions, authentication, and many other services.

– A survey conducted on 1,000 US adults by Veridium to understand biometric consumer sentiment indicated that their most preferred form of biometric identification on their phones is the fingerprint, at 63%. Other forms of identification are ranked way below, such as facial recognition (14%), traditional passwords and PINs (8%), and voice recognition (2%).

– The market studied has seen various technological developments in smartphones from a separate fingerprint scanner to an in-display fingerprint scanner. Vivo, a Chinese Smartphone brand, was the first to implement in-display fingerprint. Starting with the launch of the iPhone 5S, which had a TouchID capacitive technology, many other next-generation smartphones have incorporated multiple biometric options that users can set for different purposes.

Asia-Pacific to be the Largest and Fastest Growing Market



– Asia-Pacific has the largest population of all the regions. With an increase in the urban population and increased purchasing power, Asia-Pacific is expected to be one of the largest and fastest growing markets for consumer biometrics.

– Major smartphone companies, including Huawei, Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, and Lenovo has its manufacturing facilities in China. With the continuous increase in smartphone sales, the demand for fingerprint sensors to be embedded into smartphones is expected to increase in the country.

– Seeking the growing opportunities in the market, the companies in the region are manufacturing biometric sensors. For instance, in December 2019, Chinese sensor manufacturer Goodix introduced its latest ultra-thin optical in-display fingerprint sensor by integrating it in Oneplus 7T pro 5G Mclaren.

– Automotive companies in the region are actively investing in integrating consumer biometric solutions in their upcoming vehicles. For instance, Xiaopeng Motors has introduced its P7 model, which has an embedded fingerprint sensor in the handlebar.

Browse the Report Description And TOC:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592612/consumer-biometrics-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?Mode=VII

Influence of the Consumer Biometrics Market Report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risks in the Consumer Biometrics market.

-The detailed study of business strategies for the growth of the Consumer Biometrics market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of the Consumer Biometrics market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Consumer Biometrics market-particular drivers, constraints, and major micro markets.

-Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Consumer Biometrics market.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Consumer Biometrics Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please connect with our sales team (sales@marketinsightsreports.com ).

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com