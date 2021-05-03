Consumer Beverage Packaging Market 2021 Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges Till 2026

Beverage manufacturers are increasingly focusing on offering better product with the packaging that is easy-to-handle, eco-friendly and keeps product fresh for a long time. Packaging innovation is becoming norm for beverage companies with smaller package size, situational package types, and multi-packs.

See-through packaging is gaining popularity as manufacturers are producing beverages that are visually appealing, that attracts consumer towards the brand. Recyclable aluminum cans and PET bottles for packaging beverages have been the popular packaging choice of manufacturers for quite long time. Meanwhile, plant-based material for producing beverage packages are also becoming popular among the beverage manufacturers. Consumer are also looking for less complicated materials and patterns when it comes to package design. With the rapid rise in e-commerce, manufacturers are focusing on providing safe packaging and spill-proof packaging for beverages. Growing demand for beverages also drives the adoption of automated packaging machinery that are energy efficient. In addition, the consumer preference for aesthetically appealing and attractively designed & labeled beverage packaging is surging across the globe.

A recent report collated by Transparency Market Research (TMR) projects the global market for consumer beverage packaging to witness a steady growth. The market is likely to record 5.4% CAGR, in terms of value, between the period 2017 and 2026. Over 65,000,000 tons of consumer beverage packaging are estimated to sold around the world by 2026-end.

North America to Remain Most Lucrative Market for Consumer Beverage Packaging

North America is expected to remain the fastest expanding as well as the most lucrative market for consumer beverage packaging, in terms of value. This is mainly because of robust demand for consumer beverages in the region, along with growing penetration of automation in the beverage packaging industry. However, in terms of volume, sales in Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) and North America are projected to register a parallel rise through 2026. APEJ will also remain a key remunerative region for the consumer beverage packaging market, mainly driven by factors such as the emergence of brewing industry, and surging demand for alcoholic beverages in countries such as India and China.

Growing concerns regarding use of plastic on the back of their carbon footprint during production, and risk related to metal particles invading the products, has led manufacturers to adopt paper & paperboard for packaging of various edible products, and beverages are no exception. Paper & paperboard will continue to lead the global consumer beverage packaging market in terms of volume as well as value. In terms of value, between plastic and metal, revenues from the latter will remain relatively larger, while sales of the former will record a comparatively higher CAGR through 2026.

Key Research Findings from TMR’s Report

In terms of value, containers (plastic containers, metal cans) will continue to be dominant in the global consumer beverage packaging market, followed by boxes and cartons

Bottled water and carbonated soft drinks are expected to remain leading applications of consumer beverage packaging, in terms of value

Competition Tracking

