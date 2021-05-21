Construction Sustainable Materials Industry Trends, Revenue, Size, Analysis, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2027

The global construction sustainable materials market is projected to be worth USD 574.93 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The report is an extensive compilation of intelligent market research studies that are bound to help companies and stakeholders make informed business decisions in the long run. The report further focuses on the strategic initiatives and business expansion plans undertaken by the key players participating in the Construction Sustainable Materials industry.

The construction sustainable materials market in the Asia Pacific region is likely to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period owing to swift urbanization and growth of the industrial sector in the developing economies. The Southeast Asian region is observing considerable growth in applying sustainable construction standards, owing to the rising concerns over environmental deterioration and national energy security in various nations, including Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

Key Highlights From The Report

In July 2020, DuPont announced the development of Next Generation of Styrofoam™ Brand Insulation for the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions to sustain high-performance modern building design.

There is a growing demand for net-zero energy buildings that generate adequate renewable energy to suffice their yearly energy consumption needs, thus decreasing the consumption of nonrenewable energy and fueling the demand for construction sustainable materials

The growing trend for biomimicry offers an extensive range of materials for water efficiency, thermal environment, structural efficiency, zero-waste systems, and energy supply that are crucial for sustainable construction.

Key participants include Bauder Limited, RedBuilt LLC, DuPont, Lafarge, Alumasc Group PLC, CertainTeed Corporation, PPG Industries, BASF SE, Forbo International SA, and BinderHolz GmbH, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global construction sustainable materials market on the basis of product type, application, end-users, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Structural Interior Exterior Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Insulation Roofing Framing Interior Finishing Exterior Siding Others

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Residential Commercial Industrial



Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Objectives of the Construction Sustainable Materials Market Report:

Analysis and forecast of the Global Construction Sustainable Materials Market by segmentation of the market

Analysis of various macro and micro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market

Extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a detailed view of the competitive landscape

Insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and challenges

Analysis of the key players operating in the industry

Strategic recommendations to the new entrants pertaining to entry-level barriers and to established players for formulating fruitful business plans

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Construction Sustainable Materials Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Construction Sustainable Materials Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing demand for reduced energy consumption in buildings

4.2.2.2. A rise in infrastructure development projects in the APAC region

4.2.2.3. Supportive legislative regulations

4.2.2.4. Rise in commercial & industrial construction spending

4.2.2.5. Growing demand for green building

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Fluctuating prices of raw materials

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Construction Sustainable Materials Market By Product Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Product Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Structural

5.1.2. Interior

5.1.3. Exterior

5.1.4. Others

