Construction sites on motorways in central Germany: there is a risk of traffic jams here | free press

There are currently 20 large construction sites (graphics) on the 1500 km long road network in Saxony, Thuringia and Saxony-Anhalt. These often cause traffic jams for miles, especially in tourist traffic. Annoyed travelers then wonder why there must be so many construction sites right now. The director of the eastern branch of Autobahn GmbH, Klaus Kummer, has the following answer: “The frost-free time should be used for construction work, which in most cases affects longer sections of the motorway. Bridge works, road renovation and new safety equipment require often the spring time window is fully completed until fall.” This also requires a lot of logistical effort. It takes about 8,000 to 10,000 truck trips to move the material for the construction of ten kilometers of autobahn. Because these journeys place an extra burden on the traffic situation, no material is delivered or driven away in times of particularly high traffic. But this also creates the impression that construction will not take place after all. (fp)

A map of the summer construction sites can be viewed as a PDF here.