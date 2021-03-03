Construction Sealants Market Industry Overview 2021: Top Companies Analysis, Share, Current Trends, Segmentation and Forecast to 2027

The latest research report on Construction Sealants Market delivers a comprehensive study on current market trends. The outcome also includes revenue forecasts, statistics, market valuations which illustrate its growth trends and competitive landscape as well as the key players in the business.

Scope of The Report:

The adhesion, resistance to corrosion and the insolubility are a few properties for the sealants which are desirable and make them ideal for water proofing in industry of construction. And this the reason the global construction sealants market is expected to witness growth in the future.

The sealants referred to commonly as caulking in the industry of construction are used all pervasively for blocking the heat, dust, fluid and sound through the apertures at the joints in building structures. They usually display many properties and have been effective particularly in the processes of waterproofing for providing a barrier for the moisture in building of structures. The sealants may provide the thermal and acoustic insulation and may also be used as the fire barriers. These sealants have been used for many years. The Bitumen and asphalt have been occurring as the natural sealants for a long period of time. The sealants usually comprise of the inert filler material and are usually formed of the elastomer for fulfilling the elongation and flexibility requirements. These sealants are present usually in the viscous and semi liquid state with zero flow characteristic.

The segmentation of the global construction sealants market has been done based on the resin type and application. In terms of resin type, this market has been segmented into the Silicone, Polysulfide as well as others. In terms of application, the global construction sealants market has been segmented into the glazing, flooring and joining, kitchen among the other applications like roofing.

Construction Sealants Manufacturers:

Major players in the global construction sealants market include,

KGaA

BASF

Cytec Industries

PPG Industries

General Electric

3M

Henkel AG & CO

Master Bond

Sika AG

Dow Chemical company

Increased Usage In Flooring And Expansion Is Leading To The Growth In The Global Construction Sealants Market

The global construction sealants market has been seeing a good amount of growth because of their increased application in the expansion and flooring sector in the building structures which are commercial and also residential. Particularly, in the emerging economies, the higher rate of residential development has been driving this market. The rate of concerns regarding the environment has been growing too and that is creating a great amount of demand for the sealants all over the world. The problem though arises in a few countries which are strict about the VOC emissions and this is going to restrain the growth of the global construction sealants market. The introduction of the anaerobic and bio-based sealants has been expected to benefit the growth of the global construction sealants market in the coming years.

Europe Is Expected To Be The Biggest Regional Player In The Global Construction Sealants Market

A huge market for the construction sealants has been Europe. The countries of Russia, Turkey, Germany and Austria and even Netherlands have been contributing a lot to the growth of the market. The region of Asia Pacific has been touted to display a growth rate which is incredibly fast in the coming years. The region has been seeing a rapid rate of urbanization and there is a rapid increase in the construction of commercial complexes which are increasing the demand for the market in addition to the overall growth of the economies. Africa and Middle East have also been expected to see a good amount of growth in the period of forecast. The residential buildings are increasing the demand because of demand for home ownership. There is moderate growth in the global construction sealants market which is expected from the region of Latin America.

Construction Sealants Key Market Segments:

By Type:

Silicone One-Component Two-Component

Polyurethane One-Component Two-Component

Polysulfide One-Component Two-Component

Plastisol

Emulsion

Butyl-based

Others

By Application:

Glazing

Flooring & Joining

Sanitary & Kitchen

Others

By End-user:

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

By Technology:

Water-Based

Solvent-Based

Reactive

Others

By Function:

Bonding

Protection

Insulation

Soundproofing

Cable Management

Market by Regional Analysis

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA, Latin America, Middle East, Africa

