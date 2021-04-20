Construction Robots Set to Grow According to Forecast 2027

“

Construction RobotsConstruction robots, including the remote controlled demolition robots, construction 3D printing robots, bricklaying robots, and remote control rescue robots etc. These robots are mainly used in metallurgical industry, cement industry, building, tunneling, mining and earthquake disaster etc.

This report studies the construction robots, including the remote controlled demolition robots, construction 3D printing robots, bricklaying robots, and remote control rescue robots etc. These robots are mainly used in metallurgical industry, cement industry, building, tunneling, mining and earthquake disaster etc.

Currently the remote controlled demolition robots are dominating the construction robots market, occupying for over 90% of market share in 2016. Brokk AB, Husqvarna, Conjet AB, TopTec Spezialmaschinen GmbH, Giant Hydraulic Tech, Beijing Borui Intelligent Control Technology and Alpine are focusing on the demolition robots market; while Cazza and Construction Robotic are focusing on the building robots. In future, the building robots will play an important roles, but now most of the building robots (construction 3D printing robots, bricklaying robots) have not been produced commercially, only bricklaying robot SAM100 (made by Construction Robotic) and 3D printing robot X1 and 3D printing robot X1 core (made by Cazza) can be ordered. In the next several years, Skanska AB will release 3D Concrete Printing Robot, CyBe Construction will release its Industrial 3D Concrete Printer, Apis Cor will release its construction 3D printing robot, and Fastbrick Robotics will release construction robot Hadrian X.

Europe and North America are dominating the construction robots market; in future, China and Japan will play more important roles in future, especially in China, now extremely vibrant and more players are looking for the market opportunities.

The Construction Robots Industry Report indicates that the global market size of Construction Robots was XX USD in 2020, and will grow at a XX% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.

A collective analysis on ’Construction Robots Industry’ offers an exhaustive study supported current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue is within the research to develop an ensemble prediction. additionally, this research offers an in-depth competitive analysis that specializes in business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by Construction Robots market majors.

Get a Sample PDF Report: @ https://www.regalintelligence.com/request-sample/225861

This survey takes into account the value of Construction Robots generated by the sales of the following segments:

The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3: – Brokk AB (Sweden), Husqvarna (Sweden), Conjet AB (Sweden), TopTec Spezialmaschinen GmbH (Germany), Giant Hydraulic Tech (China), Beijing Borui Intelligent Control Technology (China), Alpine (US), Cazza (US), Construction Robotic (US), Shimizu Construction (Japan), Fujita (Japan),

On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –

• Demolition Robots, Building Robots, Others

On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –

• Metallurgical Industry, Construction and Cement, Mining, Emergency Rescue,

The report provides precise information on the vital actors of accompaniment on the world market Construction Robots, the study of their capacity, share in the industry, and most recent developments such as mergers and acquisitions, investments, and shifting cost structures.

Obtain a Discount on this report: @ https://www.regalintelligence.com/check-discount/225861

The Construction Robots market research report builds market knowledge through our extensive database of information from strong ancillary sources and our close ties to many industry partners. The data collected from our critical and reliable sources helps us validate and confirm the information alongside the latest trends and patterns in the market.

The objective of the study is to characterize the market size of various fragments and regions over the next few years and to project trends and trends over the forecast period. The report was developed based on the analysis and interpretation of market data Construction Robots from reliable sources of information. The critical part of the report provides an analysis of the Construction Robots market share of knowledge and a study of the key players in the industry, the main lines of the organization, the product portfolio and the cost structure, recent industry trends along with patterns analysis are the scope parameters of the report.

Get Detailed Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Construction Robots Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Construction Robots Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Demolition Robots

1.2.3 Building Robots

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Construction Robots Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Metallurgical Industry

1.3.3 Construction and Cement

1.3.4 Mining

1.3.5 Emergency Rescue

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Construction Robots Production

2.1 Global Construction Robots Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Construction Robots Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Construction Robots Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Construction Robots Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Construction Robots Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 Australia

2.7 Japan

2.8 China

3 Global Construction Robots Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Construction Robots Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Construction Robots Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Construction Robots Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Construction Robots Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Construction Robots Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Construction Robots Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Construction Robots Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Construction Robots Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Construction Robots Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Construction Robots Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Construction Robots Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Construction Robots Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Construction Robots Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Construction Robots Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Construction Robots Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Construction Robots Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Construction Robots Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Construction Robots Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Construction Robots Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Construction Robots Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Construction Robots Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Construction Robots Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Construction Robots Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Construction Robots Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Construction Robots Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Construction Robots Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Construction Robots Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Construction Robots Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Construction Robots Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Construction Robots Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Construction Robots Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Construction Robots Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Construction Robots Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Construction Robots Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Construction Robots Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Construction Robots Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Construction Robots Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Construction Robots Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Construction Robots Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Construction Robots Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Construction Robots Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Construction Robots Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Construction Robots Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Construction Robots Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Construction Robots Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Construction Robots Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Construction Robots Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Construction Robots Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Construction Robots Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Construction Robots Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Construction Robots Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Construction Robots Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Construction Robots Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Construction Robots Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Construction Robots Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Construction Robots Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Construction Robots Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Construction Robots Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Construction Robots Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Construction Robots Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Construction Robots Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Construction Robots Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Construction Robots Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Construction Robots Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Construction Robots Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Construction Robots Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Construction Robots Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Construction Robots Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Construction Robots Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Construction Robots Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Construction Robots Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Construction Robots Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Construction Robots Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Construction Robots Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Construction Robots Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Construction Robots Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Construction Robots Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Construction Robots Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Construction Robots Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Construction Robots Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Construction Robots Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Construction Robots Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Construction Robots Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Construction Robots Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Construction Robots Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Construction Robots Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Construction Robots Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Construction Robots Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Construction Robots Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Construction Robots Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Brokk AB (Sweden)

12.1.1 Brokk AB (Sweden) Corporation Information

12.1.2 Brokk AB (Sweden) Overview

12.1.3 Brokk AB (Sweden) Construction Robots Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Brokk AB (Sweden) Construction Robots Product Description

12.1.5 Brokk AB (Sweden) Related Developments

12.2 Husqvarna (Sweden)

12.2.1 Husqvarna (Sweden) Corporation Information

12.2.2 Husqvarna (Sweden) Overview

12.2.3 Husqvarna (Sweden) Construction Robots Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Husqvarna (Sweden) Construction Robots Product Description

12.2.5 Husqvarna (Sweden) Related Developments

12.3 Conjet AB (Sweden)

12.3.1 Conjet AB (Sweden) Corporation Information

12.3.2 Conjet AB (Sweden) Overview

12.3.3 Conjet AB (Sweden) Construction Robots Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Conjet AB (Sweden) Construction Robots Product Description

12.3.5 Conjet AB (Sweden) Related Developments

12.4 TopTec Spezialmaschinen GmbH (Germany)

12.4.1 TopTec Spezialmaschinen GmbH (Germany) Corporation Information

12.4.2 TopTec Spezialmaschinen GmbH (Germany) Overview

12.4.3 TopTec Spezialmaschinen GmbH (Germany) Construction Robots Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 TopTec Spezialmaschinen GmbH (Germany) Construction Robots Product Description

12.4.5 TopTec Spezialmaschinen GmbH (Germany) Related Developments

12.5 Giant Hydraulic Tech (China)

12.5.1 Giant Hydraulic Tech (China) Corporation Information

12.5.2 Giant Hydraulic Tech (China) Overview

12.5.3 Giant Hydraulic Tech (China) Construction Robots Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Giant Hydraulic Tech (China) Construction Robots Product Description

12.5.5 Giant Hydraulic Tech (China) Related Developments

12.6 Beijing Borui Intelligent Control Technology (China)

12.6.1 Beijing Borui Intelligent Control Technology (China) Corporation Information

12.6.2 Beijing Borui Intelligent Control Technology (China) Overview

12.6.3 Beijing Borui Intelligent Control Technology (China) Construction Robots Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Beijing Borui Intelligent Control Technology (China) Construction Robots Product Description

12.6.5 Beijing Borui Intelligent Control Technology (China) Related Developments

12.7 Alpine (US)

12.7.1 Alpine (US) Corporation Information

12.7.2 Alpine (US) Overview

12.7.3 Alpine (US) Construction Robots Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Alpine (US) Construction Robots Product Description

12.7.5 Alpine (US) Related Developments

12.8 Cazza (US)

12.8.1 Cazza (US) Corporation Information

12.8.2 Cazza (US) Overview

12.8.3 Cazza (US) Construction Robots Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Cazza (US) Construction Robots Product Description

12.8.5 Cazza (US) Related Developments

12.9 Construction Robotic (US)

12.9.1 Construction Robotic (US) Corporation Information

12.9.2 Construction Robotic (US) Overview

12.9.3 Construction Robotic (US) Construction Robots Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Construction Robotic (US) Construction Robots Product Description

12.9.5 Construction Robotic (US) Related Developments

12.10 Shimizu Construction (Japan)

12.10.1 Shimizu Construction (Japan) Corporation Information

12.10.2 Shimizu Construction (Japan) Overview

12.10.3 Shimizu Construction (Japan) Construction Robots Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Shimizu Construction (Japan) Construction Robots Product Description

12.10.5 Shimizu Construction (Japan) Related Developments

12.11 Fujita (Japan)

12.11.1 Fujita (Japan) Corporation Information

12.11.2 Fujita (Japan) Overview

12.11.3 Fujita (Japan) Construction Robots Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Fujita (Japan) Construction Robots Product Description

12.11.5 Fujita (Japan) Related Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Construction Robots Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Construction Robots Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Construction Robots Production Mode & Process

13.4 Construction Robots Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Construction Robots Sales Channels

13.4.2 Construction Robots Distributors

13.5 Construction Robots Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Construction Robots Industry Trends

14.2 Construction Robots Market Drivers

14.3 Construction Robots Market Challenges

14.4 Construction Robots Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Construction Robots Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

Read the full report with TOC: @ https://www.regalintelligence.com/request-toc/225861

Therefore, Construction Robots Market Report 2020 is a valuable document for all industry competitors and individuals with a strong interest in market research Construction Robots.”