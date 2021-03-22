Construction Robotics Market Booming Segments; Investors Seeking Growth at a CAGR of 23.3% by 2027

The construction robotics market was valued at $2.5 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $7.9 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 23.3% from 2020 to 2027. In 2019, the surveillance segment dominated the construction robotics market, followed by the demolition segment. Construction robotics is majorly driven by enhanced productivity and quality achieved by the robots. In addition, there is more security and safety in the works done in adverse conditions by these robots. Further, there is rapid adoption of 3D printing globally as an alternative for high cost for skilled labor. In addition, there is minimum wastage of building material in 3D printing process, thus driving the construction robotics market globally.

Leading Players:

The major players profiled in the construction robotics market include Advanced Construction Robotics, Beijing Borui Intelligent Control Technology Co. Ltd., Branch Technology, Brokk Group, Built Robotics Inc., Conjet AB, Construction Robotics, DJI, Kewazo GmbH, and Yingchuang Building Technique (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. (WinSun).

The construction robotics market is segmented into application, sales type, end user, and region. On the basis of application, the market is divided into demolition, 3D printing, material handling, and surveillance.

By Application

Demolition

3D Printing

Material Handling

Surveillance

By Sales Type

New Sales

Aftermarket

Key Findings Of The Study

By application, the surveillance segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2019.

By sales type, the new sales segment generated the highest revenue in 2019.

By end user, the residential segment generated the highest revenue in 2019.

In the end, construction robotics industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

