Construction Robot Market Key Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players and Forecast to 2026

Few of the major competitors currently working in construction robot market are BROKK GLOBAL; Husqvarna Group; Built Robotics Inc.; Yingchuang Building Technique (Shanghai)Co.Ltd. (WinSun); Komatsu Ltd.; Ekso Bionics; Fujita Corporation; TopTec Spezialmaschinen GmbH; SHIMIZU CORPORATION; Construction Robotics.; FBR Ltd; Autonomous Solutions Inc.; Conjet AB; CYBERDYNE INC.; Giant Hydraulic Tech Co., Ltd. ; ULC Robotics;; nLink AS; Advanced Construction Robotics; and CyBe Construction among others.

Market Analysis: Global construction robot market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 267.01 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rise of automation in various levels of industrial verticals.

Global construction robot market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of construction robot market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Construction Robot Market Drivers, Restraints and Key Developments:

High levels of construction and growth expansion activities which has been caused due to the growth of urbanization; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Large capital costs associated with these products are expected to act as a restraint to the growth of the market

In March 2018, Built Robotics Inc. announced that they had raised USD 15 million for the development and commercialization of technology that will enable them to integrate autonomous technology in construction equipments.

Global Construction Robot Market By Type (Traditional Robot, Robotic ARM, Exoskeleton), Automation (Fully Autonomous, Semi-Autonomous), Function (Demolition, 3D Printing, Doors & Windows Installation, Concrete Structural Erection, Bricklaying, Finishing Work, Others), Application (Nuclear Dismantling & Demolition, Public Infrastructure, Commercial & Residential Buildings, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

