Construction Robot Market In-Depth Research on Market Dynamics, Emerging Growth Factors and More
Major Market Key Players: Construction Robot Market
Few of the major competitors currently working in construction robot market are BROKK GLOBAL; Husqvarna Group; Built Robotics Inc.; Yingchuang Building Technique (Shanghai)Co.Ltd. (WinSun); Komatsu Ltd.; Ekso Bionics; Fujita Corporation; TopTec Spezialmaschinen GmbH; SHIMIZU CORPORATION; Construction Robotics.; FBR Ltd; Autonomous Solutions Inc.; Conjet AB; CYBERDYNE INC.; Giant Hydraulic Tech Co., Ltd. ; ULC Robotics;; nLink AS; Advanced Construction Robotics; and CyBe Construction among others.
Construction Robot Market Drivers, Restraint and Key Development
High levels of construction and growth expansion activities which has been caused due to the growth of urbanization; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market
Large capital costs associated with these products are expected to act as a restraint to the growth of the market
In March 2018, Built Robotics Inc. announced that they had raised USD 15 million for the development and commercialization of technology that will enable them to integrate autonomous technology in construction equipments.
Market Analysis: Construction Robot Market
Global construction robot market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 267.01 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rise of automation in various levels of industrial verticals.
Table of Contents: Construction Robot Market
- Construction Robot Market Overview
- Global Economic Impact on Industry
- Global Market Competition by Manufacturers
- Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region
- Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions
- Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
- Global Market Analysis by Application
- Manufacturing Cost Analysis
- Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
- Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
- Market Effect Factors Analysis
- Global Construction Robot Market Forecast
