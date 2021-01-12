Construction Robot Market 2027: Set to Witness Adamant Growth with Top Key Players: BROKK GLOBAL, Husqvarna Group, Built Robotics, Yingchuang Building Technique

The research and analysis conducted in Construction Robot Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Construction Robot industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Construction Robot Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global construction robot market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 267.01 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rise of automation in various levels of industrial verticals.

Market Definition: Global Construction Robot Market

Construction robots are an application of robotic technology which focuses on the development of specialised form of equipment or devices that operate by themselves, without the need of human interventions. These robots promote the safety of workplace and the surrounding environment, and are able to perform the constructional functions in a better method.

Market Drivers:

High levels of construction and growth expansion activities which has been caused due to the growth of urbanization; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increased levels of safety, efficiency and ease in operating the construction market with the adoption of these products are expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraint:

Large capital costs associated with these products are expected to act as a restraint to the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Construction Robot Market

By Type

Traditional Robot

Robotic ARM

Exoskeleton

By Automation

Fully Autonomous

Semi-Autonomous

By Function

Demolition

3D Printing

Doors & Windows Installation

Concrete Structural Erection

Bricklaying

Finishing Work

Others

By Application

Nuclear Dismantling & Demolition

Public Infrastructure

Commercial & Residential Buildings

Others Road & Tunnel Construction Construction & Cement Mining Metallurgical Industry Emergency Rescue



By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2018, Built Robotics Inc. announced that they had raised USD 15 million for the development and commercialization of technology that will enable them to integrate autonomous technology in construction equipments.

In March 2017, BROKK GLOBAL announced that they had acquired Aquajet Systems AB, combining together two leaders of demolition robots providers. This acquisition will help in expansion of product offerings and service capabilities of BROKK GLOBAL for construction and demolition markets.

Competitive Analysis

Global construction robot market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of construction robot market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in construction robot market are BROKK GLOBAL; Husqvarna Group; Built Robotics Inc.; Yingchuang Building Technique （Shanghai）Co.Ltd. (WinSun); Komatsu Ltd.; Ekso Bionics; Fujita Corporation; TopTec Spezialmaschinen GmbH; SHIMIZU CORPORATION; Construction Robotics.; FBR Ltd; Autonomous Solutions Inc.; Conjet AB; CYBERDYNE INC.; Giant Hydraulic Tech Co., Ltd. ; ULC Robotics;; nLink AS; Advanced Construction Robotics; and CyBe Construction among others.

The Construction Robot market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Construction Robot market.

Prominent players in the market are predicted to face tough competition from the new entrants. However, some of the key players are targeting to acquire the startup companies in order to maintain their dominance in the global market. For a detailed analysis of key companies, their strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities are measured in the report by using industry-standard tools such as the SWOT analysis. Regional coverage of key companies is covered in the report to measure their dominance. Key manufacturers of Construction Robot market are focusing on introducing new products to meet the needs of the patrons. The feasibility of new products is also measured by using industry-standard tools.

Key companies are increasing their investments in research and development activities for the discovery of new products. There has also been a rise in the government funding for the introduction of new Construction Robot market. These factors have benefited the growth of the global market for Construction Robot. Going forward, key companies are predicted to benefit from the new product launches and the adoption of technological advancements. Technical advancements have benefited many industries and the global industry is not an exception.

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

(**NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.)

