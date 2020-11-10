Construction management software market Competitive Scenario and Growth strategies | Oracle; BrickControl.com; BuildStar Technologies, Inc.; Buildtools Inc; CATCloud.; e-Builder

This Construction management software report has been formulated after thoroughly understanding the business environment which best suits the requirements of the client. The report considers several base factors namely the market type, size of the organization, availability on-premises, the end-users’ organization type, and availability in areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Furthermore, for an unambiguous and better understanding of facts and figures, the data is symbolized in the form of graphs, tables, and charts. This market report also provides the list of major competitors along with the strategic insights and analysis of the key factors influencing the industry.

Construction management software market is expected to reach USD 2.73 billion by 2027 witnessing market growth at a rate of 8.70% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on construction management software market provides analysis and insights regarding factor such as increasing requirement of large scale project management.

What’s keeping BENTLEY SYSTEMS, INCORPORATED; PlanGrid, Inc.; Procore Technologies, Inc.; Sage Group plc; Trimble Navigation Limited; Viewpoint, Inc.; Oracle; BrickControl.com; BuildStar Technologies, Inc.; Buildtools Inc; CATCloud.; e-Builder Inc,; eSUB Inc.; Jonas Construction Software Inc; Systemates, Inc.; Autodesk Inc.; Buildertrend; CMiC.; ConstructConnect; Odoo S.A ahead in the Market? Benchmark yourself with the strategic moves and findings recently released by DBMR

North America will dominate the construction management software market while Asia-Pacific will be expected to witness the highest growth rate. North America’s position in the market is expected to be caused due to the high volume of construction projects in the region, whereas Asia-Pacific will witness its growth rate due to the increasing number of construction projects in China and India.

Businesses Segmentation of Construction Management Software Market:

By Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud-Based), End-Users (Builders and Contractors, Construction Managers, Engineers and Architects)

Construction Management Software Regional Analysis Includes:

– Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

– Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

– North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

– South America (Brazil etc.)

– The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

