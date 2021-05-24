Construction Management Software Market 2021 : Size, Share & Trend | Industry Analysis Report
- Construction management software is used to develop, create, manage, and execute an effective construction management plan. It provides end-users with effective construction planning, which defines the project goals, scope, and budget.
- Construction management software is also used as a project optimization tool that provides various features such as materials management, quality management, progress management, document management, payment management, and manpower management of large and complex plant construction
- Construction management software also optimizes the construction project cost. It is useful for home builders, remodelers, specialty contractors, and general contractors.
- The global construction management software market is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, due to increase in demand for construction management software among end-users.
Global Construction Management Software Market: Dynamics
Global Construction Management Software Market: Key Drivers and Restraints
- Rise in need to analyze project requirements and understand the internal or external factors of construction projects is expected to boost the construction management software market in the next few years
- Increase in demand to enhance the productivity of a construction project by improving communication between employees and reducing the response time is also anticipated to boost the construction management software market during the forecast period
- Rise in adoption of cloud-based construction management software is estimated to propel the market during the forecast period
- Increase in government initiatives for development of smart infrastructure and smart homes across the globe is likely to propel the construction management software market during the forecast period.
- Increasing demand for construction management software tools which can view the risk levels associated with numerous tasks and processes of operations management is anticipated to propel the construction management software market in the next few years.
- However, interoperability issues and lack of technical expertise is projected to hinder the construction management software market during the forecast period. Additionally, lack of awareness about the benefits of construction management software is anticipated to hamper the market.
Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Construction Management Software Market
- The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the global construction management software business. The pandemic has adversely affected the sales of construction management software. Restriction on travel and limitation in supply chain of raw materials have also negatively impacted the construction sector.
- Construction management software solution providers are launching new products with advanced functions to cope up with social distancing and guidelines on avoidance of physical contact during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is boosting the demand for construction management software.
North America to Hold Major Share of Global Construction Management Software Market
- In terms of region, the global construction management software market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America
- North America dominated the global construction management software market in 2020, due to the presence of a large number of construction management software companies and high adoption of software in the region. The U.S. is the key country of the market in the region owing to extensive adoption of construction management software in the country during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- The construction management software market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to the growth in industrialization and digitization in China, Japan, and India. Increase in government initiatives to opt for smart infrastructure is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the construction management software market.
