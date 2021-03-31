Construction Lasers Market Worth $3,363.0 Million by 2025 | Key Segments With Top Leading Players

The utilization of laser technology in the construction industry has been trending, particularly among those contractors working on large-scale business ventures & commercial projects. The trend of laser usage is reinforced by the way that it assists conventional manual procedures such as levelling, adjusting, plumbing, and squaring. Furthermore, laser technology offers advantages in areas such as excavation and pipe installation with an assurance of further advancements to come.
Launch of new infrastructure projects are underway globally to cater the demand for growth in population. Residential and commercial projects have increased to fulfill the demand of the growing population. The demand for construction lasers also experiences growth, owing to the formulation of smart cities in many countries. This increase in infrastructure projects drives the growth of the global construction lasers market.
Key Players
- AdirPro
- Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.
- Hilti Corporation
- Johnson Level & Tool Mfg. Co., Inc.
- Kapro Industries Ltd.
- Pacific Laser Systems (Fortive Corporation)
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- STABILA Messgeräte Gustav Ullrich GmbH
- Trimble, Inc. (Spectra Precision)
- Topcon Corporation (Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc.)
Construction Lasers Market Key Segments:
By Product
- Rotary level laser
- Liner laser level
- Plumb/dot laser
- Others
By Range
- 1ft to 100ft
- 101ft to 200ft
- 201ft and above
By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
