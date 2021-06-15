Construction Insurance Market to Remain Competitive | Major Giants Continuously Expanding Market

Global Construction Insurance market is valued approximately at USD XX Billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Construction insurance is an insurance that offers financial protection for the risks caused by a building or structure and unexpected incidents that result in damages and injuries during the building of a building. Construction companies or other people who have an interest in the property that is being constructed usually buy the house. Construction projects are often highly costly projects with specific risk levels. Without building compensation, this project will be extremely costly for businesses to join. Increasing construction projects across different geographies would demand higher adoption of construction insurance in the coming years. For instance, as per the World Economic Forum (WEF) report in 2016, China spends 8.3% of country’s GDP in infrastructure projects followed by 5.6% in India, 4.4% in Australia and others. Thus, rising construction projects and government spending in construction sector would positively affect the market growth in the coming years.

The regional analysis of global Construction Insurance market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region in terms of revenue for the construction insurance market. Additionally, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at highest CAGR in the coming years.

Market player included in this report are:

Allianz

AIG

Tokio Marine

ACE & Chubb

XL group

QBE

Zurich Insurance

AXA

Beazley

Munich RE

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Professional Liability

Property and Casualty

By Application:

Agency

Bancassurance

Digital & Direct Channels

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Construction Insurance Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors