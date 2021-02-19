Construction Equipment Rental Market by Application, Product, Forecast, 2020–2027 | Business Outlook and Growth Opportunity

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Construction Equipment Rental Market by Application, Product and Propulsion System: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the global construction equipment rental market size was $91.0 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $106.4 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2020 to 2027. In 2019, North America dominated the market, in terms of revenue, accounting for about 4.2% share, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.

The construction equipment rental is the service to rent out construction equipment to end users for a certain period of time by signing contracts with terms and condition about their usage. Construction equipment are majorly used at construction mining sites to facilitate heavy operations.

Construction equipment rental market growth is driven by increase in construction & mining activities in developing nations of Latin America and Africa regions. In addition, additional expenses incurred due to maintenance of the equipment, excessive operational cost, and high wages of skilled operators can be saved by renting equipment for the required time, which significantly contributes toward the growth of the global market. Moreover, high initial investment required to buy equipment and financial constraints can be avoided by opting for the rental equipment, thereby augmenting the market growth.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

However, dearth of skilled labors is a major factor restraining the growth of the global market. Moreover, saturation in construction and mining industry in developed nations is another factor that hampers the growth of the market. Furthermore, lockdown implemented due to the outbreak of COVID-19 has led to either decline in construction activities or have come to a complete halt.

This led to the cancellation of equipment contracts by end-users with rental companies, thereby declining the business during the lockdown period. However, reopening of construction sites and introduction of vaccines for COVID-19 are anticipated to lead to re-initiation of construction equipment rental market companies and construction industry at their full-scale capacities.

Key Segments

The global construction equipment rental market is segmented into application, product, propulsion system, and region. The applications covered in the study include excavation & mining, material handling, earthmoving, and concrete. On the basis of product, is the market is divided into backhoes & excavators, loaders, crawler dozers, cranes, forklift, and others. By propulsion type, it is differentiated into electric and ICE. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Competition analysis

The major players profiled in the construction equipment rental market include Boels Rentals, H&E Equipment Services, Herc Rentals Inc., Kanamoto Co., Ltd., Nesco Holdings, Inc., Maxim Crane Works, L.P., Mtandt Group, Ramirent, Sarens n.v./s.a., and United Rentals, Inc. These companies have adopted strategies such as business expansion, acquisitions, and product launch to offer better services in the market owing to construction equipment rental market opportunity

About Us

