Construction Drone Market is Projected to Reach $11,968.6 Million by 2027 | Key Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Construction Drone Market by Type, Application, and End User: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the global construction drone market size was valued at $4,800.0 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $11,968.6 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 15.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Construction drone enables construction teams to get holistic view of construction site, materials, people, and machinery, thereby assuring workplace safety and security. Construction drones are increasingly being used for applications such surveying lands, geographical mapping, and inspection of infrastructure due to the advantages such as real-time data acquisition, accurate image capturing, and accessibility to hazardous areas.

Construction drone is an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), which finds its application in construction activities. Manual operation and automated operations of construction drone are possible from remote places through remote and battery. Construction drone enables construction teams to get holistic view of construction site, materials, people, and machinery, thereby assuring workplace safety and security.

Furthermore, it is increasingly applicable in surveying, geographical mapping, and inspection of infrastructure, as multiple benefits are associated with it such as it facilitates real-time data acquisition, captures accurate image, and offers accessibility to hazardous areas such as collapsing trenches, quarry, and excavated areas.

Rise in demand for construction drones can be attributed to the rapid development of the construction industry across the globe, as this leads to increase in need for surveying of vast land mass, which contains uneven ground and rocky obstacles. These tasks can be performed efficiently and quickly by construction drones as compared to humans. For instance, in September 2019, Survey of India (SoI) and National Mapping Agency (NMA) launched a program for large-scale mapping (LSM) in the country, which is expected to use professional grade construction drones. This is expected to drive the construction drone market growth during the forecast period.

Key Segments

The global construction drone market is segmented into type, application, and region. Depending on type, the market is divided into fixed wing drone and rotary wing drone. On the basis of application, it is fragmented into surveying lands, infrastructure inspection, security & surveillance, and others. . By end user, it is further bifurcated as residential, commercial, and industrial. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Competition Analysis

Key companies profiled in the report for the construction drone market include 3D Robotics, Inc., AeroVironment, Inc., DJI, FLIR Systems, Inc., Insitu, Inc., Leptron Unmanned Aircraft Systems, Inc., Parrot Drones, PrecisionHawk, Trimble Inc., and Yuneec International Co. Ltd. Acquisition, partnership, and product launch are the key strategies being adopted by major players to remain competitive in the market.

