Construction Composites Market 2020: Latest Innovations, Drivers and Industry Key Events |Global Top Players- Fibergrate, Fiberon LLC, Strongwell Corporation, and Trex Company, Inc Forecast to 2027

Market Insights

Construction composites market is expected to reach USD 9.59 billion by 2027 from USD 5.97 billion in 2019, growing at a rate of 6.10% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on construction composites market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Major Market Players Covered in The Construction Composites Market Are:

The major players covered in the construction composites market report are Fibergrate, Fiberon LLC, Strongwell Corporation, and Trex Company, Inc, Zhengzhou Yalong Pultrex Composite Materials Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Jiuding New Material Co., Ltd., and Fibrolux GmbH, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Construction Composites Market Scope and Segments

Construction composites market is segmented on the basis of fibre type, resin type, and application. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of fibre type, the construction composites market glass fibre, natural fibre and others. Natural fibre is sub-segmented into wood fibre and non-wood fibre. Others segment is sub-segmented into carbon fibre and basalt fibre.

On the basis of resin type, the construction composites market is segmented into polyester resin, vinyl ester, polyethylene, polypropylene, others. Others segment is sub-segmented into phenolic resin, polyurethane resin, and epoxy resin.

On the basis of application, the construction composites market is segmented into industrial, commercial, housing, civil. Industrial segment is sub-segmented into water-treatment plants, oil & gas, chemical, power generation. Commercial segment is sub-segmented into hotels & resorts, marine, ATC towers, parking structures. Housing segment is sub-segmented into FRP window and door, composite decking and railing. Civil segment is sub-segmented into highways, bridges, tunnelling and structural strengthening and monument restorations.

Based on regions, the Construction Composites Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Construction Composites Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Construction Composites market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Construction Composites Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Geotextile Tube

Chapter 4: Presenting Construction Composites Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Construction Composites market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

