Construction and Demolition Waste Recycling Market – Empowering Innovation in Development in Construction Industry by 2027

Global construction & demolition waste recycling market size accounted for $126.9 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $149.2 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 2.7% from 2020 to 2027. In 2019, Europe dominated the global construction & demolition waste recycling market, in terms of revenue, accounting for around 36.8% share of the global construction & demolition waste recycling industry, followed by North America and Asia-Pacific.

The report analyzes the global construction & demolition waste recycling market on the basis of source, service, material, and region. The sources of waste covered in this report are construction, renovation, and demolition. The services taken into consideration in the report are collection and disposal. The material segment is further segregated into inert, wood, plastic & glass, metal, and others. The report includes revenue generated from recycling of residential and non-residential users.

Download Sample PDF (260 Pages PDF with Insights) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6611

Rise in urbanization is expected to result in growth in waste generation. In addition, recycling and reusing help reduce the project cost. Moreover, environmental problems such as soil, water, and air pollution has raised, owing to unplanned C&D waste dumping over the past few years. Environmental awareness has significantly fueled the demand for construction & demolition waste recycling in developed countries and is incorporating rapidly in developing countries.

During lockdown, owing to COVID-19, the construction & demolition waste generation was hampered. The recycling facilities were also partially or completely closed due to the lockdown. This has affected the recycling of the waste material that was already in the facility and due to very limited construction activities during the lockdown, the waste generated at construction sites is also reduced. However, introduction of vaccines for COVID-19 and reopening of production facilities gradually are anticipated to lead to re-initiation of waste management companies and construction & demolition waste recycling industry at their full-scale capacities.

For Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/construction-and-demolition-waste-recycling-market/purchase-options

The global construction & demolition waste recycling market is segmented on the basis of source, service, material, and region. On the basis of source, the market is divided into construction, renovation, and demolition. On the basis of services, it is classified into collection and disposal. On the basis of material, it is segregated into concrete, bricks, metal, wood, and others.

Region wise, the construction & demolition waste recycling market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific) and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Construction & Demolition Waste Recycling Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6611?reqfor=covid

Key Findings Of The Study

By source, the demolition segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2019.

By service, the collection segment generated the highest revenue in 2019.

By material, the concrete segment generated the highest revenue in 2019.

Region wise, Europe garnered the largest waste management market share in 2019.

The major players profiled in the construction & demolition waste recycling industry include Clean Harbors, Inc., Daiseki Co., Ltd., FCC Environment, Progressive Waste Solutions Ltd., Remondis Se & Co. Kg, Renewi plc, Republic Services, Inc., Veolia Environnement, Waste Connection, and Waste Management Inc.

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow us on: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research