Construction and Demolition Robots Market 2021 by Key Players, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025 (Based on COVID-19 Impact Analysis)

The aggregated revenue of global construction & demolition (C&D) robots market is expected to reach $2.13 billion during 2018-2025 owing to a growing adoption of all types of construction & demolition robots across the globe.

Highlighted with 51 tables and 70 figures, this 169-page report Global Construction & Demolition Robots Market by Product Type, Automation Degree, Robot Function, Application Vertical and Region 2014-2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy is based on a comprehensive research of worldwide construction & demolition robots market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2016, revenue estimates for 2017, and forecasts from 2018 till 2025.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global construction & demolition robots market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Type, Automation Degree, Robot Function, Application Vertical and Region.

Based on product type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

Traditional Robots

Robotic ARMs

Exoskeletons

On basis of robot automation, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.

Semi-Autonomous Robots

Fully Autonomous Robots

On basis of robot function, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.

Demolition Robots

Bricklaying Robots

Concrete Structural Erection Robots

3D Printing Robots

Others

On basis of application, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.

Public Infrastructure

Commercial and Residential Buildings

Nuclear Dismantling and Demolition

Others

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:

APAC (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of APAC)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

RoW (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by product type and robot function over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles key C&D robot vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global construction & demolition robots market and industry are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMDâ€™s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players:

The following manufacturers are covered:

Advanced Construction Robotics

Apis Cor

Autonomous Solutions, Inc.

Brokk AB

Conjet AB

Construction Robotics, LLC

Cyberdyne, Inc.

Ekso Bionics

Fastbrick Robotics Limited

Fujita Corporation

Husqvarna Group

Komatsu Limited

Lifco AB

MX3D

nLink Construction Robotics

Sarcos Corporation

TopTec Spezialmaschinen GmbH

Yingchuang Building Technique Co.

U.S. Bionics, Inc. (suitX)

Major Point of TOC:

Table of Contents

1 Introduction 7

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 7

1.1.1 Industry Definition 7

1.1.2 Research Scope 8

1.2 Research Methodology 9

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology 9

1.2.2 Market Assumption 10

1.2.3 Secondary Data 10

1.2.4 Primary Data 10

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design 11

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation 12

1.2.7 Research Limitations 13

1.3 Executive Summary 14

2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis 16

2.1 Market Size and Forecast 16

2.2 Major Growth Drivers 18

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges 22

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends 25

2.5 Porterâ€™s Fiver Forces Analysis 28

3 Segmentation of Global Market by Product Type 33

3.1 Market Overview by Product Type 33

3.2 Global Traditional C&D Robots Market 2014-2025 36

3.3 Global C&D Robotic ARMs Market 2014-2025 37

3.4 Global C&D Exoskeletons Market 2014-2025 39

4 Segmentation of Global Market by Automation Degree 41

4.1 Market Overview by Automation Degree 41

4.2 Global Semi-Autonomous C&D Robots Market 2014-2025 44

4.3 Global Fully Autonomous C&D Robots Market 2014-2025 46

5 Segmentation of Global Market by Robot Function 47

5.1 Market Overview by Robot Function 47

5.2 Global Demolition Robots Market 2014-2025 50

5.3 Global Bricklaying Robots Market 2014-2025 52

5.4 Global Concrete Structural Erection Robots Market 2014-2025 53

5.5 Global 3D Printing C&D Robots Market 2014-2025 54

5.6 Global Market of Other C&D Robots 2014-2025 56

6 Segmentation of Global Market by Application Vertical 57

6.1 Market Overview by Application Vertical 57

6.2 Global C&D Robots Market for Public Infrastructure 2014-2025 60

6.3 Global C&D Robots Market for Commercial and Residential Buildings 2014-2025 62

6.4 Global C&D Robots Market for Nuclear Dismantling and Demolition 2014-2025 63

6.5 Global C&D Robots Market for Other Applications 2014-2025 66

7 Segmentation of Global Market by Region 67

7.1 Geographic Market Overview by Region 2014-2025 67

7.2 North America Market 2014-2025 by Country 71

7.2.1 Overview of North America Market 71

7.2.2 U.S. Market 74

7.2.3 Canadian Market 77

7.3 European Market 2014-2025 by Country 79

7.3.1 Overview of European Market 79

7.3.2 Germany 82

7.3.3 UK 84

7.3.4 France 86

7.3.5 Russia 88

7.3.6 Italy 90

7.3.7 Rest of European Market 92

7.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2014-2025 by Country 94

7.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market 94

7.4.2 Japan 98

7.4.3 China 101

7.4.4 India 103

7.4.5 Australia 105

7.4.6 South Korea 107

7.4.7 Rest of APAC Region 109

7.5 Latin America Market 2014-2025 by Country 110

7.5.1 Argentina 113

7.5.2 Brazil 115

7.5.3 Mexico 117

7.5.4 Rest of Latin America Market 119

7.6 Rest of World Market 2014-2025 by Country 120

7.6.1 Iran 123

7.6.2 Saudi Arabia 125

7.6.3 UAE 127

7.6.4 Other National Markets 129

8 Competitive Landscape 130

8.1 Overview of Key Vendors 130

8.2 Company Profiles 133

9 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management 163

9.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market 163

9.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs) 166

