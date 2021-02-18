Constipation Treatment Market Business Opportunity 2021 – Top Companies Mallinckrodt, Albireo Pharma, COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS

The constipation treatment market is expected to reach US$ 13,386.19 million in 2027 from US$ 8,533.89 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.9% from 2020-2027.

The report offers insights and in-depth analysis of the constipation treatment market, emphasizing on various parameters such as market trends, technological advancements, market dynamics, and competitive landscape analysis of leading global market players. The market has been segmented on the basis of therapeutic, disease, distribution channel, and region. Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.

Constipation Treatment Market Competition Landscape and Key Developments:

AbbVie’s Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Bausch Health Companies Inc.; Bayer AG; Mallinckrodt Plc; Abbott; Cosmo Pharma; Sanofi; Albireo Pharma, Inc, and AstraZeneca are among the leading companies operating in the constipation treatment market.

Based on therapeutic, the constipation treatment market is segmented into laxatives, chloride channel activators, peripherally acting mu-opioid receptor antagonists, GC-C agonists, and 5-HT4 receptor agonists. The laxatives segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. However, GC-C agonists segment is anticipated to register the highest in the market during the forecast period. The growth of GC-C agonists is expected to grow at fastest growth rate due to rising product developments and product launches in the market.

Constipation is a commonly seen health condition among all age groups across the world. According to the article ‘Chronic Constipation’ published in May 2018, worldwide, the prevalence of constipation is estimated to be 16%. It is estimated to be varying between 0.7% to 79%. Also, the prevalence of constipation is higher among people age 60 years and above. The attributed prevalence of constipation to this age group is 33.5%.

To comprehend global Constipation Treatment market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

