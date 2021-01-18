Consoles on sale Wednesday, we’ll tell you where to find them

Have you been waiting to get your hands on a PlayStation 5 since November 2020? We learn today that consoles will go on sale on Wednesday. We’ll tell you where to find them.

From stock from Wednesday

Since its release on November 19, 2020, the PlayStation 5 has lit a lot of ink. Specifically because of the noticeable absence of resellers … Due to insufficient inventory, consoles are selling at breakneck speed, so players are eager to get one on the backbone. It is therefore understandable that every new share announcement is a small event in itself.

In a recent article, we told you that the Carrefour brand was shipping this Monday 18th January from a very limited inventory of PlayStation 5: 792 PS5 Standard and 48 PS5 Digital. As you understood, if you hope to have one, you need to be extra vigilant and quick to enter your F5 key.

According to multiple sources within the brand, the consoles will go on sale this Wednesday, January 20, 2021. Nothing official right now, despite several rumors pointing to a launch at 11:00 am.

It is also recalled that several Amazon France employees announced the arrival of a stock of 600 consoles in their warehouse. However, we do not know the date of sale of these consoles. We are also still waiting for news about the replenishment of the other big brands such as FNAC, Cdiscount, Cultura and Micromania.

In any case, we will be particularly attentive to the news of the replenishment at Carrefour and will notify you as soon as they go on sale, as soon as they become official.