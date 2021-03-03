Consoles for sale this Wednesday March 3rd at a major retailer

The PlayStation 5 was released a few months ago and is still incomprehensible. Sony is struggling to meet the ever-growing demand as the scalpers ensure that the few consoles on offer are picked up by bots. Even so, the replenishments continue and some lucky ones manage to buy some. And this Wednesday, March 3rd, a large brand is going to have inventory.

ps5 in Carrefour from 11 a.m.

Once again, this new offer was discovered via the lively hamster player’s Twitter account. According to him, a new supply would be planned on the Carrefour side. Fresh broth available from 11 a.m. and accessible to everyone. To do this, nothing could be easier, just join the queue. And don’t worry if you arrive a little late between withdrawals, technical problems and unexpected disconnections, you can hit the jackpot even after the countdown is over.

Unless there is a last minute change, Carrefour should put PS5 on sale at 11am.

If you want to wait (but honestly it doesn’t make any sense to go there now) the link can be found on my website https://t.co/PP9gcm2jQ7 pic.twitter.com/EnKRNubyHM

March 3, 2021

For those interested, it is here. And if you fail to take advantage of the benefits, don’t worry, replenishments are scheduled for the next few days. After Intermarché and Géant Casino earlier this week, other brands such as FNAC, Auchan, Cora or even the giant Amazon could take the plunge. It is advisable to stay on your guard as resellers sometimes do not give a notification when restocking. Anyway, good luck to everyone and may fate be in your favor.